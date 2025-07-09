After the success of the inaugural season of Global Super League 2024, the GSL is back for its second edition. GSL 2025 will commence on July 10 and go on until July 19. The five-team invitational tournament organised by Cricket West Indies will feature the winners of the domestic T20 league, which will see three new franchises in the upcoming GSL 2025 participating. On Which Channel Global Super League 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Franchise League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Defending champions Rangpur Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be joined by International League T20, Big Bash League, and Super Smash winners in Dubai Capitals, Hobart Hurricanes, and Central Districts, respectively. All matches will be played in Guyana with the local government supporting the competition. A total of 10 matches will be played in the round-robin stage, with the top two teams in the points table qualifying for the GSL 2025 final.

Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Full Schedule

Central Districts and Dubai Capitals will play the GSL 2025 season opener on July 10, while defending champions Rangpur Riders take on local team Guyana Amazon Warriors on July 11 to start proceedings.

No. Fixture Date (IST) Time (IST) Venue 1 Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals July 10 7:30 PM Providence Stadium 2 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders July 11 4:30 AM Providence Stadium 3 Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes July 11 7:30 PM Providence Stadium 4 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts July 12 4:30 AM Providence Stadium 5 Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders July 13 7:30 PM Providence Stadium 6 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals July 14 4:30 AM Providence Stadium 7 Central Districts vs Hobart Hurricanes July 16 4:30 AM Providence Stadium 8 Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders July 16 7:30 PM Providence Stadium 9 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes July 17 4:30 AM Providence Stadium 10 Central Districts vs Rangpur Riders July 17 7:30 PM Providence Stadium 11 Final July 19 4:30 AM Providence Stadium

Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Venue

All matches, including 10 league and one final of GSL 2025, will be played in Guyana at a single venue —Providence Stadium.

Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Full Squads

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Will Clark, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Toby Findlay, Matthew Forde, Dean Foxcroft, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Dubai Capitals: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Farhan Khan, Aryaman Varma, Zeeshan Nasser, Rovman Powell, Kaleem Sana, Said Shah, Ibrahim Masood, Sediqullah Atal, Kadeem Alleyne, Gulbadin Naib, Niroshan Dickwella, Jesse Bootan, Dominic Drakes, Jordan Johnson, Qais Ahmad

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Saud Shakeel, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mark Adair, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Sahibzada Farhan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jackson Bird, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mac Wright, Jake Duran, Tim Ward, Rafael Macmillan, Usama Mir, Fabian Allen, Marcus Bean, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Akif Javed, Khawaja Nafay, Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Kamrul Islam, Saif Hassan, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed

Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Live Streaming

FanCode have the online rights for the Global Super League 2025 in India for live streaming. GSL 2025 will be available for online viewing options on the FanCode app and website in India.

Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Live Telecast

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India, Global Super League 2025 will not be available for TV telecast viewing options.

