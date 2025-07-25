NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 25: BriBooks, the world's leading writing and publishing platform for school students, has announced the winners of the Emerging Authors League, the second national competition under its Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

The Emerging Authors League recognises students who demonstrated sustained commitment to completing and publishing their books. Unlike contests focused solely on style or language, this league rewards the determination to shape an idea into a finished work and the courage to share it publicly.

Celebrating India's Developing Literary Talent

Also Read | Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'One Student One Laptop' Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

The league honours student authors who advanced from first drafts to published books, reflecting both perseverance and creativity. Winners were selected in two categories - Jury Choice, recognising literary quality and originality, and Best-Seller, recognising popular appeal among readers.

"This league celebrates the discipline and follow-through required to become an author," said Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks. "These students did not stop at imagining a story. They completed, polished, and published it - an achievement at any age."

Jury Choice Winners

* Price of a Second - Navya Khanna* The Breath Left Behind - Arshiya Rajput* THE ALIBI ROOM - Kirandeep S P Chand* Scarlet Flames - Daksh Kant* Echoes Of The Southern Gate - Aharshi Biswas* A deal with shadows - Chiranth Kellengere* THE Lost temple enigma - DHWANI NAIR* The Woods Manor Revelation - Mihira Shukla* THE WHISPERING WOODS - Trisha agrawal* The secret of Golden treasure - Kritika Bhasin* THE LAST HUMAN ! - Veda Tejwani* CAMP WHISPERING PINES - Yashika Solanki* ESSENCE OF BEING LIVING. - NOOR GANDHI* Through My Eyes - Vedika Vikas Patil* The Nature of Destiny - Krishnendu Ganguly* My trip to Nainital - Shivanya Sharma* Power of light - Krishvi Sharma* THE HOLLOW BELOW - Yuvana Jadwani* THE VAULT - Bhavya Babbar* My mom is not a Super hero! - Chethan Nihal Aripaka* The Green Rebellion - Maanveer Juneja* Searching Venu part 1 - Borra Sushanth* The young scientist adventure - Hitakshi Khatri* The whispers of mystery - Dhruvika Mishra* How Marigold came to earth - Srinithya Tadikemalla* HANK'S FAMILY AND THE ISLAND - VIHAAN* WHY CAN'T I GO TO SCHOOL! - ADITI R M* Time Travel Trouble - Avika Jain* Jaipur - in our new car - Mridula Chaudhary* Earth's Last Breath - Nandini Singh* Sariska - The magical journey - Ojaswini Chaturvedi* AI for young readers - Aritra Majee* Echoes of the Hidden Truth - Jiya Kansra* ASHLEY THE ASTRONAUT! - Aarna Raheja* Halloween hijinks - Layeeq Ahmed Shaik* Lost in the Amazon - Shayoli Ghosh* MISSION COURAGE - Myra Mishra* The precious game of cards - Ayantika Pal* The Stray who befriended me - Aria Jaitly* The tale of the silent River - Indraveer Singh* A Dream Come True - Shaaravi Pandey* Harely The Hare - Aarna Gulia* Lights of joy : Diwali night - Lubhavani Sinha* Anya finds the cats - Krishnica Rameshkumar* The Last Leaf of Hope - Tejas kaur* Allen & his powers part-1 - P Sathvika Reddy* The Guardian Of Singapura - Durga Rajasingam* The Holi Party - Veda Tejender Dudeja* The Message - Pranshi Sharma* Craft of courage - Sarah Singh

Best-Seller Winners

* Beti Padhao - Kshipra Moreker* Present, Sir Absent, Sir - ROSHAN SURESH INGOLE* Kingdom of Checkmate - Shrishti Sharma* Joint Family god's gift - Irleen Kaur* Wrath Of Dragons - Shaarav Rathi* The Brooklyn Show - SparshND* Detective Minds at Work - Anika Shukla* Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - Kshipra Moreker* Charred futures silent scream - Kshipra Moreker* Tribal Science - Kshipra Moreker* The Lost Forest of Vrindavan - Kavya Agarwal* Pink Punk Heart - Anamaya Arora* Advik and Friends Save Sangam - Ariv Agarwal* Her venture to space - Aditree Pal* Colours of India - Akshita Kaligotla* Goddess of Luck - Kyra tayal* the Secret Planet Zooba - Sanidhya Verma* Time Swap:Centuries Reimagine - Shrejal Singh* The Lost Treasure of Atlantis - Vihaan Gupta* Magical Forest Talent Show - Naisha Chaursiya* The secret diary - Shreyash Maheshwari* A Mystery Of Easy Qultu - Darsh Bhalothia* Green plants - Maitryi Agarwal* Sugar, Swirls & Surprises - Kyra Mehta* Cody From Lost To Loved - Ikeshita Chakraborty* Wake up to be Extr'ordinary' - Mitravinda Javvadi* THE WISHING STAR - MISHIKA SINGH* NO MAN'S LAND - Jashandeep Singh* Lia and the bicycle race - Aanya Rajpura* THE SECRET OF BLIZZARD ISLAND - ANSH AGRAWAL* THE ADVENTURE IN GIR - Alakhya Ashmi Singh* A sense of lightness - Samarth Mayur* The forest that remembers - Naisa Singh* The Animals Odyssey - Prahaan Chaudhari* A Halloween to Remember - Nivriti Katyal* The Lost - Aparna Jha* TIM'S ADVENTURE PART 1 - PRANAY PATNAIK HOTA* Moments in time - Ishika chhabra* XENO- ONE - Rhythm Sharma* life's lesson - Tanishka Soni* Forever in my heart - Viyaan Assudani* No Jewels, Just Genius - Sthavir Garg* Ram And The Run For Courage - Pratigyaveer* How The Tiger Got Its Name! - Aarna Kapoor* Magic Puzzles - Prarthana Valecha* Adventures of Rocky and Meena - Kaushiki Goyal* Timeless threads - Aria Karn* NIGHT DREAMERS - Samarvir choudhary* The Journey to another Planet - KAIRA MATHUR* Operation Green Hearts - Nivaan Haluvaagilu

A Continuing Celebration of Student Authorship

The Emerging Authors League is the second of three leagues in the Summer Book Writing Festival 2025, an initiative designed to encourage creative writing and publishing among school students. Participation is expected to exceed 1 million students across the country this year.

Winning students and schools will also be considered for the prestigious Literary Leadership Awards, with top authors receiving national recognition through media features, jury selections, and special showcases.

BriBooks is the world's largest student publishing platform, dedicated to helping children become published authors. Thousands of Indian students have published their books through BriBooks, gaining recognition as emerging voices in literature.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)