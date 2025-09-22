PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: Little Thevaky's daring rappelling record shines a light on India's natural climbing talent, as the nation eyes Olympic dreams for 2036.

On the morning of August 29, 2025, as India marked National Sports Day, a six-year-old girl stood at the edge of a 155-foot rock cliff in Malaipattu, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu. With a blindfold tied across her eyes, she grasped the rope, leaned back, and began her descent.

In four minutes and thirty-two seconds, Thevaky B Rajkumar, a Class 1 student of Good Earth School, Tambaram, rappelled her way into history. She emerged not only unscathed but celebrated as the youngest girl to perform blindfold rock rappelling from 155 feet, a feat certified by the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and The Noble Book of World Records.

Born to Mrs. S. Bhavani and Mr. Rajkumar S.P., residents of Tambaram, Chennai, Thevaky also hails from Paramasivampalayam, Tirupur District, Tamil Nadu--a reminder of how small towns and rural roots nurture extraordinary talent.

From Fear to Fearlessness

The journey began not with ambition but hesitation. Her father, Mr. Rajkumar, initially enrolled her in a mountaineering class to help her overcome a fear of nature. What started as a confidence-building step evolved into passion--and finally a world record achievement.

Her parents stood proud at Malaipattu as they watched their daughter descend with remarkable composure.

Guided by Experienced Coaches

Behind her daring act was systematic training led by Mr. R. Thirulogachandran, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Mountaineering Association, as the primary coach, with consistent support from Mr. Ramanan as additional coach. They ensured every preparation step was meticulous and child-focused.

"Thevaky I saw that morning was not the same little girl I met on the first day of training," recalled Thirulogachandran, describing her transformation in confidence and skill.

Safety First, Then Bravery

The feat was carried out under strict medical and safety supervision. Before the attempt, Thevaky underwent a physical fitness evaluation by Dr. K. Vijaya Ragavan, Consultant Paediatrician, and a psychiatric evaluation by Dr. Vivek Arun Kumar, Consultant Psychiatrist, both from Annai Arul Hospital, who certified her fit for the challenge.

On the day, a mini-hospital ambulance from Annai Arul Hospital, Old Perungalathur, equipped with advanced emergency facilities, was stationed at the site. After the descent, nurse Reshma conducted a post-event health check, confirming Thevaky's condition was normal and stable.

A Perfect Tribute on National Sports Day

The timing was significant. The attempt took place on National Sports Day 2025, celebrated in memory of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This year's theme, "One Hour on the Playground," urged children to move away from gadgets and embrace outdoor activity.

Thevaky's achievement became a living symbol of that message. Her mother, Bhavani, reflected, "When trained, anything is possible." She emphasized that while the idea came from Thevaky herself, the family never forced her into it--they simply stood by her choice.

Recognition at National and International Level

Her accomplishment did not go unnoticed. The feat has been formally recognized by prestigious organizations:

1. Asia Book of Records - "Youngest to perform a blindfolded rappelling feat"

2. India Book of Records - "Youngest to perform a blindfolded rappelling feat"

3. The Noble Book of World Records - "Youngest girl to perform blindfold rock rappelling from 155 feet"

These honors reaffirm not just the uniqueness of her effort but its wider significance for Indian sport.

Recognition from the Sporting Community

The feat drew attention from Tamil Nadu's sports leadership. Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), invited Thevaky and her parents to his office to congratulate them. He encouraged the young achiever to pursue her sporting ambitions, recognizing her as an inspiring face for the next generation.

Why This Feat Matters for India's Sporting Future

Thevaky's blindfold descent is more than a personal triumph. It aligns with larger shifts in the global sporting arena. Sport climbing will be a core discipline at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, signaling the rise of adventure sports on the world stage.

India is building momentum for a 2036 Olympic bid. Achievements like this showcase how the country's young athletes can step into new arenas, bringing medals from disciplines often overlooked in mainstream training.

The journey also echoes the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes daily physical activity and the integration of sports in schools. For a country with vast natural landscapes, this is a call to broaden the sporting culture. With infrastructure and grassroots programs--such as government-supported artificial climbing walls, bouldering caves, belay systems, and safety harness networks--young enthusiasts like Thevaky could grow into a new generation of adventure-sport leaders, helping India expand its sporting culture beyond traditional arenas.

A Nation of Natural Climbers

India's mountain ranges--the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Aravallis, and Satpuras--have long inspired climbing in youth. With focused coaching and institutional support, this natural instinct can translate into Olympic-level talent.

Thevaky's feat symbolizes the untapped climbing potential in India--proof that with safety, training, and encouragement, even the youngest athletes can take bold steps toward excellence.

Climbing into India's Sporting Narrative

On National Sports Day 2025, Thevaky's fearless descent became more than a record. It stood as a metaphor for a young nation ready to shed fear, trust its potential, and climb into new sporting frontiers.

As India pursues the 2036 Olympics, the path will extend beyond stadiums. It will be built on cliffs, in schools, and through the courageous steps of children like Thevaky.

On that August morning, a girl from Tambaram--with roots in Tirupur's Paramasivampalayam--showed India what courage looks like when blindfolded. Her rope carried not just her weight, but the weight of a nation's sporting dreams waiting to climb higher.

