New Delhi [India], February 19: When Ms. Arora's cancer returned, the emotional weight of relapse was immediate. Having already undergone standard lines of treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) after her diagnosis in 2022, she now faced a narrower set of options--each complex, each uncertain. "I remember feeling that the ground had shifted again," she says. "But my medical team walked me through the available options, and we decided to move forward with an indigenous CAR-T therapy." Today, her story forms part of a broader shift unfolding in India's oncology ecosystem--one marked not just by clinical innovation, but by homegrown scientific capability.

CAR-T therapy--short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy--is a personalised treatment that involves collecting a patient's own immune T-cells, genetically modifying them to recognise cancer cells, and reinfusing them after laboratory expansion. The therapy is administered at specialised centres equipped to manage potential complications. Globally, CAR-T therapies targeting CD19 have been used in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, including certain types of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and NHL.

In India, ImmunoACT's CAR-T represents the first domestically developed and manufactured CAR-T therapies to enter the commercial landscape. Since its introduction, it has been administered to more than 600 patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, according to company disclosures [source: industry experts].

Unlike imported CAR-T products that often require overseas cell shipment and cross- border logistics, ImmunoACT became the first Indian Company which manufactures its CAR-T therapy entirely within India. This localised production model reduces dependency on international suppliers and allows tighter coordination across collection, processing, and reinfusion stages. The reported manufacturing turnaround time is approximately 17-20 days. Industry observers note that supply continuity and logistical control are critical variables in cell and gene therapy delivery. There are other healthcare companies which are also now exploring this treatment space, but it is yet to see if they can build similar indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

ImmunoACT's CAR-T therapy is used to treat eligible patients whose blood cancers have relapsed or have not responded to previous treatments. Global studies show that CAR-T cell therapies can help patients who have already tried other treatments in previous lines. Indigenously developed ImmunoACT's CAR-T therapy was approved by the CDSCO in 2023 for B-cell cancers. It also has a US patent protection for a humanised CAR construct--a design element intended to align with immunologic engineering principles seen in next-generation cellular therapies [source: industry experts].

For patients like Ms. Arora, CAR-T therapy was considered after disease relapse. "I knew it wasn't a simple treatment," she recalls. "There were risks, and I was monitored closely. But after the infusion and follow-up, I achieved remission. I'm grateful for where I stand today." Ms. Arora has been on remission for more than two and a half years. It is to be however noted that treatment outcomes vary based on disease characteristics, prior therapies, individual response and multiple clinical factors.

In India's predominantly self-funded oncology landscape, affordability remains a major determinant of access. Domestic manufacturing has enabled differentiated pricing within the Indian treatment landscape. ImmunoACT has also introduced structured patient-support initiatives, including bridge financing mechanisms and defined value- based pricing models. These initiatives are designed to assist eligible patients navigating the financial demands of advanced therapies.

Health policy experts note that long-term integration of CAR-T in India will likely depend on broader reimbursement evolution, insurance participation, and infrastructure expansion at specialised centres.

Ms. Arora's story sits at the intersection of personal resilience and technological progress. While CAR-T therapy is not appropriate for every patient, its availability within India signals an important development: the country's growing capacity to design, manufacture, and deliver some of the most complex cancer treatments in modern medicine. For India's oncology sector, the journey of indigenous CAR-T therapy may ultimately be measured not only in response rates or turnaround times, but in how sustainably it expands access while maintaining rigorous clinical oversight. For patients like Ms. Arora, it represents one chapter in an ongoing fight--supported by evolving science, specialised care, and cautious optimism.

Note: CAR-T therapy may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening that require intensive monitoring and supportive care. Treatment must be administered in specialised centres with trained teams and appropriate critical-care facilities. Patients considering CAR-T therapy are advised to discuss the full risk-benefit profile with their treating physicians and review complete prescribing information.

