New York [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26: The advent of technology has permeated all sectors of life, and agriculture is no exception. Leveraging the boundless potentials of the digital sphere, a new business idea has surfaced - Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming. This innovative concept aims to preserve India’s native cattle breeds and optimize dairy production by introducing a well-structured, efficient farming ecosystem that marries technology with tradition.

Investment in agriculture is the best weapon against Hunger and Poverty, and they made life better for billions of people - Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Jallikattu Inc, a new age entity, forayed into virtual farming, an one of its kind and world’s first virtual farming business, has been launched successfully on the 9th of July at 18:00 hrs, In NY TIMES SQUARE, In the august presence of Esteemed and distinguished chief guests,

Dilip Chauhan - Deputy Commissioner NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Kathirvel Kumararaja - President DevJee Inc & Chairman FeTNA Tamil Entrepreneur Network, Koshy O Thomas - President world malaiyalee association USA, Thomas k Thomas - Director Jallikattu Inc., John Thomas - Senior Company Secretary.

And we were virtually joined by few esteemed guests from India.

Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria - Ex Minister for Health & Family Welfare; HRD And Heavy Industry & PE; Govt. of India & Member of Parliament, Lenin Balasubramanian - Advisor Jallikattu Tamil Federation & Business Mentor.

Event was conceived, organized and convened by, Rajesh. S, Founder & CEO, Jallikattu INC.

The Concept of Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming

Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming (IVCF) is a novel idea that integrates technology into the traditional realm of dairy farming. At its core, IVCF focuses on utilizing cutting-edge tech platforms to simulate farming scenarios, educate farmers, and facilitate the optimal breeding, nurturing, and management of indigenous cattle breeds.

The idea is not to replace physical farming but rather to create a digital representation of the real-world farm where cattle breeders can interact, learn, plan, and make informed decisions without leaving their homes. These virtual farms serve as an accessible, easy-to-navigate platform that provides a real-time simulation of various farming processes.

The Mission: Preservation and Augmentation

Two crucial elements define the core objectives of Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming: preservation and augmentation. Preservation seeks to conserve native cattle breeds that are at risk of being lost due to crossbreeding or unfavorable farming practices. Through IVCF, the genetic traits, unique characteristics, and biodiversity of these breeds can be safeguarded, keeping alive the rich heritage they represent.

Augmentation, on the other hand, deals with the enhancement of dairy production. This digital approach allows farmers to utilize best practices and state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring that dairy production is maximized without compromising the wellbeing of the cattle or the quality of the produce.

The Eco-System: Efficiency and Interactivity IVCF operates within a meticulously designed eco-system that promotes efficiency and interactivity. This system combines elements of data science, artificial intelligence, and Iot devices to generate insights, monitor cattle health, and optimize breeding.

Farmers can interact with their virtual herds, track health indicators, and anticipate potential diseases. Automated alerts and reminders help with timely vaccinations and breeding cycles, while data analytics tools aid in making informed decisions about nutrition, husbandry, and yield management.

Moreover, the ecosystem encourages peer learning and collaboration. Farmers can share their experiences, learn from each other’s successes and failures, and collectively contribute to knowledge about indigenous cattle breeds and dairy production.

Benefits of Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming

The IVCF model offers numerous advantages. By preserving indigenous breeds, it supports biodiversity and promotes the sustainability of local ecosystems. Its tech-driven approach enhances farmers’ skills, bridging the digital divide and empowering them to thrive in the modern agricultural landscape. Furthermore, it ensures quality and quantity in dairy production, contributing to food security.

Conclusion: Charting the Future of Dairy Farming

Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming signifies a transformative step in agricultural practices, representing a harmonious blend of tradition and technology. It proves that we can uphold our cultural heritage and work towards sustainable development simultaneously.

By embracing this new business concept, we can chart a sustainable and profitable path for the future of dairy farming, fostering a resilient ecosystem where indigenous cattle breeds flourish and dairy production thrives. Indigenous Virtual Cow Farming is more than a business idea; it’s a blueprint for a sustainable, tech-enabled, and heritage-preserving future in dairy farming.

For more information, please visit: jallikattu.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

