New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Indonesian Digital telecommunications company Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) on Monday signed a Mamorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India-based AIonOS to transform Indonesia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem, a release said.

The MoU represents the first large-scale AI-focused partnership between the two nations, symbolising a shared commitment to leverage the power of AI to drive innovation, economic growth, and sociocultural transformation.

AIonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group, is dedicated to transforming businesses into AI-led enterprises while Indosat is Indonesia's leading telecommunications provider.

According to the release, the partnership aims to create transformative solutions, especially in areas like tourism, knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, driving innovations that can reshape the country's digital economy and strengthen its global competitiveness.

The partnership will leverage advanced AI and technology solutions to increase agricultural productivity and resilience, particularly in the face of challenging climate conditions, thereby enhancing food security and empowering local farmers.

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AIonOS, said, "By leveraging Indosat's local expertise with AIonOS's AI innovations, this initiative aims to empower Indonesians with AI skills, boost growth in key sectors like tourism and sustainable agriculture, and strengthen Indonesia's human capital to drive its digital transformation. As an enabler and accelerator of progress, this positions India to build an enterprise-scale AI platform and unlock industry-wide adoption globally."

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "By focusing on key sectors like talent development, food security, and tourism, this initiative aims to support Indonesia's Golden Vision 2045 through technological advancement. AIonOS's collaboration with Indosat serves as a beacon of innovation, strengthening Indonesia-India ties and setting the stage for Indonesia to emerge as a regional hub for AI-driven progress. This partnership will co-create solutions that will benefit millions in Indonesia."

The release added that the MoU sets a benchmark for international tech diplomacy and showcases how cross-border collaboration can drive shared prosperity.

With focus on tourism, skills development, and food security, the partnership highlights AI's potential to drive innovation, address critical challenges and create meaningful economic impact, it added. (ANI)

