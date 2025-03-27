Indulge Global

Goa [India], March 27: Indulge Global, India's leading lifestyle and premium concierge powerhouse, is thrilled to welcome Amit Agarwal as its Executive Director - Sales (Pan India). With over 25 years of experience in ultra-luxury automobile retail and brand management, Agarwal has an unparalleled track record of driving business success across some of the world's most iconic brands, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

Transforming Concierge Services with a WhatsApp-First, Digitally-Driven, and Personalized Approach

Indulge Global has set itself apart in the concierge industry by offering truly personalized, high-touch experiences tailored to the unique needs of its members. Unlike others who claim to provide concierge services but primarily offer discount-driven programs, Indulge Global focuses on bespoke lifestyle management, curating meaningful experiences rather than transactional benefits. With a WhatsApp-first approach and a digitally-driven model, Indulge Global delivers rapid response times while maintaining the highest standards of data security and client discretion, ensuring an effortless and confidential experience for its elite members.

Amit Agarwal on Joining Indulge Global

Amit Agarwal shared his perspective on joining Indulge Global, stating, "The reputation of Indulge Global within high-net-worth circles immediately caught my attention. The brand has set an unparalleled standard in personalized lifestyle management, and its influence continues to grow exponentially. I see immense potential in expanding its reach and redefining how concierge services cater to the modern elite. My vision is to position Indulge Global as the undisputed leader in the industry by driving innovation, fostering key partnerships, and ensuring an unmatched level of service excellence."

Karan Bhangay, Founder & CEO of Indulge Global, welcomed Agarwal, stating, "Indulge Global has always been about redefining possibilities, and Amit's leadership aligns seamlessly with our vision. His experience in engaging high-net-worth individuals and crafting strategic growth plans will elevate our services to new heights. We are confident that his expertise will not only amplify our market presence but also enhance the bespoke experiences we deliver to our esteemed members."

Driving Growth & Strengthening Market Presence

As Executive Director - Sales (Pan India), Agarwal will focus on accelerating sales growth, expanding market reach, and strengthening Indulge Global's presence among high-net-worth individuals. His leadership will play a crucial role in enhancing client acquisition strategies, forging key industry partnerships, and elevating the brand's positioning within the evolving landscape of luxury concierge services.

