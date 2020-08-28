New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, Asia's largest and most influential renewable energy expo by Informa Markets in India, announces the 2nd edition of its virtual trade exhibition and conference 'REI E-Expo' slated for 2nd and 3rd September 2020.

This digital event will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals in the month of September 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations will help the relevant communities and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

The two-day virtual expo by Renewable Energy India is crafted to consistently meet the needs of the renewable energy sector and enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and engagement and provide them with feasible solutions at a time when physical transactions are on hold.

Supported by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, Indian Energy Storage Association (IESA), Indian Biogas Association (IBA), the 2nd edition of the REI E-Expo has also attracted support from Cleantech Business Club, Indo German Energy Forum, and is bringing together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the sector under a common virtual platform.

The virtual expo has been received with great gusto by the industry and will feature brands from exhibitors such as Jinko, Premier Energies, Huawei, IGEF, FIMER, Livguard, JA Solar, REC Solar, Amerisolar, LS Electric, Trina Solar, APS, Axitech to name a few. It has also garnered interest from a formidable number of professionals, with pre-registrations from 71 countries.

The event is characterized by engaging features such as an e-conference with thought leadership forums by world renowned experts, a main exhibit zone and 3 exhibiting halls with 22 virtual booths and a German Pavilion by Indo-German Energy Forum housing 36 companies, besides new launches, product demos, Free training programs for 2 days and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on energy systems around the world, curbing investments and threatening to slow the expansion of key clean energy technologies with a stream of issues such as regulations, funding, project delays and delivery due to cash and manpower crunch. Against this landscape, the REI E-Expo reiterates the need for policymakers and development partners to congregate for a sustainable COVID-19 recovery that scales up affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy immensely.

The 2nd edition of the REI E-Expo will discuss and decipher relevant insights gained in the global renewables market and the virtual expo through a two-day power packed conference with theme 'Powering Enterprises with Renewable Energy Solutions'.

The live conference agenda will deliberate on global issues relating to the RE sector, and will focus on topics such as 'Guiding the Way with Social Distancing & Economic Distancing - Global CEOs' Vision'; ' PV rooftop and storage' ; 'BloombergNEF Talk' that will focus on the most important issues and opportunities in the sustainability sector; 'Think Quality, Reliability, Performance: Decoding CXO Vision' bringing in together visionaries and pioneers from the RE space delving into what each stakeholder can contribute to ensure the convergence of Renewable energy with the upcoming opportunities in this rapidly emerging domain; 'Linking Technology towards building sustainable world - RE Hybrid, the Game Changer!'; 'Financing 450 GW of Renewables: Vision 2030' that aims to deliberate the topical financing challenges with leading policy and sector experts globally and reflect on scaling existing solutions and chalking out new ones; 'Biofuels: An essential de-carbonisation option based on circular economy'.

"Following our successful first edition of REI's E-Expo that was held in June, we are all set to bring in a more larger and a comprehensive 2nd edition of the E-Expo that will cater to the distinguished renewable energy domain amidst the ongoing Pandemic. Despite the global slowdown caused by COVID-19, the renewable energy sector is expected to bounce back quickly as the long-term drivers for investment remain strong, according to the 55th EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI). Stakeholders are looking to collaborate and invest in companies where climate change and sustainable progress is rooted in their strategy. This edition will bring together energy leaders across the globe and focus on powering initiatives in the sector with RE solutions. The two-day conference will discuss market trends, impacts and way forward in restructuring the RE Sector in the disruptive times like these," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking at the announcement of the 2nd REI E-Expo and the 1st in the series of Super September, Virtual B2B Celebrations.

"REI-Expo also inaugurates the Informa Markets in India's Super September - Virtual B2B Celebrations. The digital celebration will cater to 6 key markets, 6 communities and 6 brands that comprise green energy, pharma, travel and tourism, packaging, occupational health & safety and security and surveillance along with a host of conferences. This year, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital offerings in September will complement the physical shows," he further added.

The conference webinar has an interesting line of speakers that include Shri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, Representative from Federal Government of Germany; Manu Srivastava, IAS, Administrative Member- Board of Revenue, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh; Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO, Tata Power; Anita George, Managing Director, CDPQ, India; Dr Amit Jain, Senior Energy Specialist, World Bank; Joerg Gaebler, Principal Advisor, GIZ; Tobias Winter, Director, Indo-German Energy Forum Support Office; Heymi Bahar, Senior Analyst - Renewable Energy Markets and Policy, International Energy Agency (IEA) to name a few.

