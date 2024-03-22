SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 22: Palak Uke, a gifted First-year Fashion Design student from the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Kothrud, Pune, left an indelible mark on the fashion world with her debut collection at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week. Presented on March 13, 2024, in the INIFD Launchpad segment, her "Japanese Vintage" collection received widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to streetwear, inspired by the transformative journey of Japanese fashion across the 20th century.

Also Read | Online-Casinos ohne Oasis-Sperrdatei.

The "Japanese Vintage" collection is a homage to the intricate blend of Japan's rich traditional fashion with the dynamic waves of Western influences, celebrating the avant-garde movements of the 70s and 80s and the vibrant street styles that characterised the late 20th century. Palak's work reimagines this historical evolution into a contemporary narrative that speaks to the modern audience, emphasising versatility, gender neutrality, and the importance of sustainable natural fabrics.

This debut showcases the innovative spirit of INIFD's training. Her 'Japanese Vintage' collection brilliantly marries historical depth with modern flair, reflecting our commitment to fostering talents who redefine fashion boundaries. We are incredibly proud of her success and excited for her bright future in fashion."

Also Read | Tech Mahindra and IBM Open Synergy Lounge To Boost Digital Adoption in Asia-Pacific.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collection features A-line silhouettes, oversized and relaxed shapes, and loose sleeves, demonstrating a seamless fusion of traditional and modern design principles. Each of the pieces are versatile and can be draped and styled differently to create multiple looks. The use of cotton, silk, and silk organza, adorned with hand-embroidered motifs of the red spider lily and sakura, underscores Palak's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship.

The INIFD Launchpad during FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week gave Palak an opportunity to bring the essence of her vision to life on the runway. Under the guidance of esteemed mentors and stylists Daniel Franklin and Neeraj Gaba, her collection captivated the audience and set a high benchmark for upcoming designers at the INIFD Launchpad. Karishma Tanna graced and added a glam quotient to the event as the showstopper for the evening.

INIFD's Launchpad at Lakme Fashion Week offers exceptional opportunities that showcases the talent and creativity of INIFD's Fashion Design and Interior Design students, offering them a unique opportunity to present their work at one of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry.

To know more, visit: the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Kothrud Pune

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)