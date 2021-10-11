New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/Target Media): Student Designers of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), the largest network of Design Institutes showcased their designer collections at INIFD Launchpad during the finale day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Oct 21.

INIFD is the only student body that is giving an opportunity to its existing students to showcase their designer collection at India's most coveted and the only official Fashion week being held in Mumbai.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Two Kids by Throwing Them Into Well in Karur After Dispute With Wife, Later Attempt Suicide.

While INIFD is presenting the most sought after show INIFD Gennext at Lakme Fashion Week for the last 30 seasons and now for the last 6 seasons, INIFD has been providing its student designers a direct chance to showcase from their Class Desks to the Ramps of prestigious Lakme Fashion Week while sharing the same Ramp with top Designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Manish Arora, TarunTahiliani & Anita Dongre to name a few.

The 5 INIFD student Designers unveiled their stunning designer collections at INIFD Launchpad on Sunday, the last day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Neel Patel &Rukaiya Jariwala of INIFD Surat, Dipika Bhakat of INIFD Kolkata Salt Lake, Zainab MubinKamle of INIFD Pune Kondhwa, Nupur Jani of INIFD Mumbai Andheri, PrernaTamrakar of INIFD New Delhi West.

Also Read | Durga Puja Sasthi 2021 Date in West Bengal: Shashti Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

Anil Khosla, Global CEO of INIFD, introduced these budding student designers to the media post the show.

Khosla said, "INIFD is the only Fashion Design institute in the entire world which gives chance to its existing students to showcase their collections at 3 official world-renowned Fashion Weeks which includes Lakme Fashion Week in India, London Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week direct from their classrooms."

"These platforms provide the chance to buyers from various fashion export houses to see these stunning collections and place an order, enabling students to start earning while studying besides getting stardom & media publicity'' said Khosla.

Student designer Neel &Rukaiya, Label Fehmi X Priyanshi showcased their collection inspired by mehndi and its stain on a fabric which by fluke turned into a beautiful design. Student designer Dipika Bhakat, Label Dipika Bhakat collection is all about her SAFAR, a journey to Kolkata describing the Architectural glory and the aesthetic of Kolkata. Student Designer Zainab MubinKamle, Label Zainabs presented a sustainable collection inspired by travel with rustic heritage craft imbibing the Kumaoni Ritualistic 'Aipan Artwork' series 'Geru'.

Student Designer Nupur Jani, Label NUPUR JANI presented a collection of high fashion streetwear winter as well as rainwear jackets taking inspiration from Golas. Student Designer PrernaTamrakar, Label Manobha showcased the collection with a reversible and convertible concept with a belief that it's the best solution for time consumption (more in less).

The final selection of INIFD student designers to showcase at the INIFD Launchpad, Lakme Fashion Week was done during 'The Design Festival'. The Design Festival is a unique and exclusive platform by INIFD, where eminent jury members select INIFD Fashion and Interior design students, pan India, for a direct entry to showcase at Lakme Fashion Week.

These 5 student designers were selected from over 5000 entries received from INIFD students pan India, RISE Worldwide selected one student each from 75 premium Centres of INIFD from India. A jury comprising top Designers like Raghavendra Rathore, Leena Singh, AnavilaMisra, Suneeta Shanker, K.H. Radharaman, Media heads like Shefalee Vasudev, and TV & OTT personality Neeraj Gaba selected one winner from each zone who was later groomed by Design experts - Daniel Franklin & Neeraj Gaba to showcase their breathtaking collections at the most sought after show of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week - The INIFD Launchpad.

These INIFD student designers are Lucky to have learnt the techniques of Fashion & Design art at INIFD under the able mentorship of names like Manish Malhotra, Ashley Rebello, and Twinkle Khanna.

Over the years, INIFD has established a strong global presence and has emerged as one of the leading and largest chains of design Institutes that has been instrumental in revolutionizing the entire field of Design education, keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the design world. Website: www.nifd.net

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)