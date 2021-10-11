Subho Shashti is the official first day of Durga Puja that will be celebrated on October 11, 2021. The sixth day of Navaratri is the first day of Durga Puja 2021 in West Bengal. Subho Sashti 2021, is sure to be filled with an array of fun and exciting rituals. From performing Bilva Nimantran, which invokes Goddess Durga, to beginning the tradition of Pandal hopping and performing various pujas and rituals to appease Goddess Durga, various festivities are an integral part of the Maha Shashti celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Day 1 of Durga Puja 2021 by wishing everyone a Shubho Maha Shashti, here is everything you need to know about this observance and the significance of Maha Shashti 2021 more. Durga Puja 2021 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Durga Puja Sasthi 2021

Maha Shashti will be commemorated on October 11 this year. This celebration falls on the sixth day of Navaratri and marks a very important time for Bengalis worldwide.

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 02:14 AM on October 11, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 11:50 PM on October 11, 2021

Significance of Durga Puja Sasthi 2021

Maha Shashti is a significant celebration. Bengalis believe that it was on this day that Goddess Durga entered earth from Mount Kailasa and took on the challenge of ending the terror spread by the demon Mahishasura. Goddess Shakti is said to be accompanied by Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. Maha Shashti is filled with various customs and rituals that devotees of Goddess Durga follow. Happy Maha Sasthi 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and SMS To Send Shubho Shashti Wishes to Family and Friends.

One of the most important parts of the Maha Sasthi celebration is the unveiling of Goddess Durga’s face at the Durga Pandals. Four major rituals are done on Pujo - Kalparamba, Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhibas and people also prepare delicious delicacies for Maa Durga. The celebration of Pujo 2021 is sure to be filled with a lot of valour and enthusiasm. Various states are already easing some rules to ensure people have an enjoyable Navratri and have opened temples. We hope that this Pujo brings love and peace to you and your family. Subho Maha Shashti!

