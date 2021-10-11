Chennai, October 11: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu where a man killed his two children by throwing them into a well. Reports inform that the man later attempted to kill himself by jumping into the well, but was rescued. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place after the man had a domestic dispute in Karur on Sunday. The report informs that the deceased were identified as 5-year-old Rudarshnashree and 3-year-old M Sri Krishna.

The couple has been identified as 30-year-old Murugesan, a resident of Athanur in Krishnarayapuram, and 26-year-old M Priya. They had a heated argument followed by a scuffle on Saturday night following which Murugesan left home with his children. The incident came to light after the owner of agriculture well noticed the bodies of the children in the well at Kazhukur Udaiyapatti on Sunday. The father was holding on to a rope with severe injuries. Chennai Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of CM MK Stalin's Residence.

Soon after the incident was reported, rescue services personnel retrieved the children’s bodies and rescued Murugesan. The man was sent him to Kulithalai government hospital for treatment. During interrogation, police came to know that Murugesan had thrown the two children into the water before jumping in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).