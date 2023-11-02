SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 2: Total Emergency Network (TEN), a pioneering startup that has disrupted the healthcare industry with its innovative approach to ambulance services, has successfully secured substantial funding of INR 1.5 Crore in its angel funding round. This crucial investment was led by BMV.Money (unstoppable start-up funding) and a group of dedicated family and friends.

TEN Medical Network, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, Kishore Manepalli, has been transforming the way healthcare services are delivered in India. The company's mission is to bridge the gap between ambulances, doctors, paramedic staff, hospitals, and patients, ultimately saving lives and improving the overall quality of healthcare services.

Co-founder and COO, Shaik Mehtab Alam, plays an instrumental role in ensuring the seamless coordination of resources and personnel, enabling the rapid response and efficient operation of the TEN Medical Logistics network. His dedication to optimizing logistics has been a driving force behind the startup's success. With the steadfast commitment of Co Founder and Chief Business Officer, Someswara Rao, the company has expanded its reach and established strong partnerships with healthcare facilities and service providers. The team is further strengthened by Executive Director and Head of Quality and Training, Bhaskar Varma, who ensures that the services provided by the startup maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.

This latest funding round will empower TEN Medical Logistics to accelerate its growth, expand its network of ambulances, and enhance its technology platform, further improving the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services in India. The investment from the Unstoppable Startup Fund, BMV.Money, and the invaluable support of Family & Friends is a testament to the confidence in the company's vision and the dedication of its founders and team.

Radhakrishna Thatavarti, CEO of Unstoppable Startup Funding TV Show from BMV.Money, emphasized the significance of investing in companies like TEN Medical Logistics. He said, "We believe in the transformative potential of healthcare startups that address critical issues in our society. TEN Medical Logistics has shown exceptional promise in delivering accessible and efficient healthcare solutions, and we are excited to be a part of their journey."

Right Ambulance - Right Time - Right Place

The vision of the company is "Even an unresponsive person should get proper medical assistance in the golden hour". TEN is enabling the SOS button in its application to help people in critical emergency situations. Also, TEN is in the process of developing microchips to assist victims who are in an unconscious state. Customers like Patients, Hospitals, Construction sites, and corporate business parks who are in need of medical logistics can book the appropriate ambulances, paramedics, physios, and home caretakers through the "Mobile Application". The mobile application identifies the nearest ambulance or medical personnel and then dispatches them to the patient's location within 10-15 minutes.

For more information, please visit: https://tenmednetwork.com/

