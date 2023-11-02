Mumbai, November 2: Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently introduced a list of new features and is constantly working to improve the app for users of all ages. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is testing a new "YouTube-like" feature that will allow the users to forward and rewind the video. The new feature may allow the users to enjoy the videos easily if they can control it with these options.

WhatsApp has rolled out an update for creating avatars, channels, and other features to make the app more interactive with users' requirements. Now, the secure messaging app is likely to launch a list of features that will help users to get some more privacy, productivity and fun. The recent reports also state that the platform may soon roll out a "message reaction" filtering feature. Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Announces New 'Shopping' and 'Product Studio' Features To Help Small Merchants Attract New Customers.

WhatsApp New Feature Update List:

According to the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp will soon launch the multiple features on Beta versions for testing and then may roll out the official update to all the users globally. Here are the list of updates tested by Meta-Owned WhatsApp. SAP Launches New AI Capabilities and Advancements For Developers To Build Generative AI-Based Apps and Solutions.

Pin Community Group Chat: This new feature will allow the users to pin the "community group chats" and will help the users filter out the relevant ones. WhatsApp has rolled out this feature for Beta testers, and it will soon be available for all users.

Archive Community Group Chat: As per the WABetaInfo website, the new feature will allow users to archive the community group chat just like a regular chat. It is also rolled out for Beta testers.

Video Control: The new WhatsApp Video Control feature will allow users to skip forward and backward videos. It is also rolled out for Beta users.

The upcoming 'Alternate Profile Privacy' feature will be rolled out soon and will allow users to create an alternate profile for more private chats. This feature is still "under development" and will soon be rolled out by WhatsApp for Beta testers and then all the users.

