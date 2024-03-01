PNN

Puchong (Selangor) [Malaysia], March 1: Inroots Wellness launched their range of natural and plant-based health, wellness, and beauty products in Malaysia on February 11th, 2023.

Inroots believes in the importance of people getting back to nature to support their health and wellbeing. Their purpose is to create quality products that are easy to incorporate into busy lifestyles and help people live more natural and holistic lives. In addition, they formulate their products to address the skin and hair concerns caused by the climate and lifestyle conditions of living in Asia.

Their range is inspired by the wisdom of traditional therapeutic practices that use natural ingredients to enhance wellness. They use ingredients that have proven to be beneficial for a wide range of health and beauty concerns. Inroots founder, Manish Arora, says: "Our mission is to help people get back to their natural and cultural roots, and connect with the earth and its resources to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

Inroots Wellness has three categories of products:

- 100% Natural and certified organic herbal powders.

- Pure, cold pressed natural oils.

- Plant based skin and hair products that are free of parabens, sulphates, silicones, and colourants.

They will add more health and wellness products to their range in the future.

About Inroots Wellness: Natural health, wellness, and beauty products from India, that are inspired by tradition, rooted in nature, and backed by science.

Inroots Wellness products are available for purchase on their website, as well as Lazada and Shopee.

All Inroots products are Halal certified, cruelty free, and vegan friendly. Their powders are certified organic by the USDA, and their natural oils are free from additives, preservatives, and GMO ingredients. Over twenty years of formulating clean and natural wellness products provide the backing for the skin and haircare products.

