Mumbai, March 1: The Windows 11 update is expected to bring many new features to the users and improve the operating system. The Windows 11 update reportedly includes AI-powered tools and skills for its Copilot, a feature for the user of the smartphone cameras such as webcam and intelligence snap suggestions, among others. Microsoft already announced that the update has been rolled out to the customers, and the remaining features will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

According to the report by Business Standard, tech giant Microsoft said to gradually roll out the ability to use the Android smartphone's camera in any video application in the upcoming Windows update. The report said the feature has been limited to the 'Windows Insider Program'. With the help of this feature, the users can connect their Android smartphones to the Windows PC wirelessly. Users can stream video feeds from smartphones to the PC using this feature. Samsung Galaxy Ring Will Not Available to iPhones, Exclusively Coming for All Android Smartphones: Report.

As per the report, the feature will only work if the smartphone has Android v9 (Android Pie) or later. Additionally, smartphones need to have a 'Link to Windows' app on their devices. The report said the feature can be accessed by going to the Setting button and accessing Bluetooth and Devices. After that, the users can go to the Mobile devices on the PC and click on the Manage devices option. Now, the users can allow the PC to access the Android phone. Xiaomi HyperOS Launched in India: Check List of Compatible Devices, Features and Other Details.

The report added that the Windows 11 update will roll out new skills and features for Copilot in the latter half of March. The update will allow the Windows PC users to ask the Copilot AI Assitant to change the computer setting, like enabling a battery saver or turning it off. The report said the Windows 11 update will also provide other features for Microsoft Copilot AI Assistant. These include showing the IP address, emptying the recycle bin, showing the storage in the computer, managing the battery, delivering system information and much more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).