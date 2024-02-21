PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 21: INSEAD, The Business School for the World, is set to host the INSEAD Alumni Forum Asia 2024 in New Delhi, India, on 1 & 2 March.

It is the first Alumni Forum hosted by INSEAD in India, in collaboration with the INSEAD Alumni Association in India. It also marks Dean Professor Francisco Veloso's inaugural visit to the country since assuming the deanship.

Under the theme 'Growth and Purpose: Thriving in Rapidly Evolving Economies', the Forum will explore why (and how) great leaders don't merely survive their environment - they thrive in them. This requires a strong sense of purpose, active self-management, and clear strategic intent.

Set against the backdrop of the world's fastest-growing economy, India, the event will gather over 300 prominent business leaders, distinguished alumni and speakers, academics, and industry experts from diverse fields, from around 40 countries. Together, they will share insights on leadership, business, entrepreneurship, AI and innovation, both within India and on a global scale.

Highlights

Pre-Forum immersion sessions: Participants will be able to visit renowned organisations such as Indian Railways, the world's largest employer, Haldiram and Hero MotoCorp on Thursday 29 February.

Keynote Sessions: The Forum will kick off on 1 March with an opening conversation led by INSEAD Dean Francisco Veloso. Other prominent keynote speakers include Wendy Werner, India Country Head of the International Finance Corporation; INSEAD Professor Pushan Dutt; Professor Ramachandra Guha of Krea University; Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, and Patrick Charignon, MBA'04D, Vice-President Asia-Pacific of EDF Renewables.

Special Sessions: On Saturday 2 March, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a fireside chat with unicorn founders Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, MBA'06D, Co-Founder of Eruditus/Emeritus and Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & CEO of PB Fintech Limited, as they discuss 'Growing an Enduring Business'. Additionally, a unique TED style session titled 'Perspectives on Purpose' session will feature speakers including Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD of JBM Group; Nitin Prasad, MBA 04'J, Ex-Chairman of Shell Companies in India; Reena Gupta, Advisor to Minister, Environment & Forests GNCTD at Government of Delhi; and Puneet Chhatwal, AMP'12Aug, Managing Director & CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. There will also be a Start-up Pitches session, featuring five INSEAD start-ups.

Engaging Workshops and Case Studies: Participants will immerse in thought-provoking workshops and case studies facilitated by experts like INSEAD Professor Narayan Pant, Professor Sameer Hasija; Associate Professor Abhishek Borah; Noha Khater, CEO and Co-Founder of Almouneer; Kaushik Murali, President of Sankara Eye Foundation India; Prabhdeep Singh, MBA'16J, Founder & CEO of Singh RED.Health (formerly known as Stanplus); Jonathan Yeo, Founder of The Potential Space; Sumie Fujimura, MBA'00D Global Head of Marketing at East-West Seed International, and Manos Nikolakis, General Manager of BIC Cello India. Topics include 'Unlocking India & the Region', 'Healthcare: Scaling & Growing in Emerging Markets', 'Mine Your Language: How to Influence, Engage, and Predict', 'Career Evolutions: Exploring Purpose and Possibilities' and 'Generative AI'.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading business leaders and distinguished alumni, academics and industry experts during networking breaks, lunches, dinners, and speed networking sessions.

INSEAD Dean Francisco Veloso says, "I am delighted to bring together our global community in India for the Alumni Forum Asia. The event not only marks a milestone for INSEAD's presence in India but also underscores our commitment to nurturing leaders who can navigate and thrive in the ever-changing global business landscape. I look forward to engaging with our alumni and other leaders as we chart a course for sustainable growth and impactful leadership in the dynamic markets of Asia and beyond."

The Alumni Forum Asia is an integral part of INSEAD's Lifelong Learning programme, providing 70,000 INSEAD Alumni with a range of impactful events and online learning experiences. From digital interventions to dedicated platforms, these initiatives aim to enhance Alumni skills, inform decision-making, and advance careers, while fostering responsible and purpose-driven leadership.

For registration and further details of the event, visit INSEAD Alumni Forum Asia 2024.

INSEAD Press Contacts:

Aileen HuangDirector, Media Relations and Communicationsaileen.huang@insead.edu

Cheryl NgManager, Media Relationscheryl.ng@insead.edu

