NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Inshaa Arora, a passionate advocate for wellness and mindful living, unveiled her deeply personal debut book, The Mirror Lied, at an intimate and elegant gathering of close family and friends at Title Waves, Bandra.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows 10 Support Will End From Today: Here's What Users Need To Know About Upgrading to Windows 11 or ESU Options.

The evening radiated warmth, reflection, and celebration, graced by notable figures from the fashion, wellness, and lifestyle worlds - including acclaimed actor and theatre personality Lilette Dubey, former Miss World Yukta Mookhey, celebrated designer Archana Kochhar, media, events, and wellness entrepreneur - and a passionate home chef - Joyce Arora, and fitness expert Sandhya Shetty - all of whom brought their unique perspectives on balance, strength, authenticity, and holistic well-being.

Far from a traditional book launch, the unveiling of The Mirror Lied was a soulful evening of conversation and connection - a heartfelt celebration of courage, introspection, and the beauty of coming home to oneself.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why Alia Bhatt Couldn't Attend Ceremony As She Wins Best Actress Trophy for Movie 'Jigra'.

"This book is a journey back to oneself. It's about listening to your body, honoring your strength, and embracing every facet of who you are. The Mirror Lied is my way of showing women that wellness isn't about perfection - it's about presence, patience, and self-love," shared Inshaa Arora, author of The Mirror Lied.

Designer Archana Kochhar said, "Inshaa's book serves as a beautiful reminder that true beauty and strength come from within. It's inspiring to see someone embrace authenticity and challenge societal norms around wellness with such bravery."

Fitness expert Sandhya Shetty added, "What touched me most is how Inshaa celebrates nourishment, joy, and acceptance. The Mirror Lied is truly a guide to reconnecting with yourself in the most compassionate way."

Media, events, and wellness entrepreneur Joyce Arora shared, "Inshaa has managed to capture the delicate balance between mind, body, and emotion. The Mirror Lied beautifully nudges us to slow down, reflect, and rediscover self-love without judgment. It's a message every woman needs to hear today."

Former Miss World Yukta Mookhey, who spoke passionately about self-acceptance and spiritual growth, expressed, "Inshaa's journey is deeply relatable and empowering. The Mirror Lied invites us to peel back the layers and rediscover the joy of being comfortable in our own skin. It's a reminder that healing and transformation begin when we stop chasing perfection and start embracing who we are - just as we are."

Actor Lilette Dubey remarked, "There's a rare honesty and vulnerability in The Mirror Lied. Inshaa writes not just with knowledge, but with empathy - something every reader will feel in their heart."

In a thoughtful exchange moderated by Sidharth Panikar and Shobha Pillai Coutinho, Inshaa shared the inspiration behind the book and her evolving philosophy on wellness, while their daughter Anvika and son Vivaan added a tender touch by reading select excerpts that resonated deeply with the audience.

Her father, Rajesh Arora, opened the evening with a heartfelt message, expressing how proud he was to see his daughter transform her personal journey into a message of strength and self-acceptance. He recited a touching couplet - "Aaina jhooth nahi bolta, bas hum dekhna bhool jaate hain" - reminding everyone that true reflection begins when we look inward with honesty and love. His words set a deeply emotional and resonant tone for the evening.

The event also saw heartfelt words of encouragement and blessings from Dr. Vijay Panikar and Mickey Mehta, whose presence added warmth and inspiration to the evening, reinforcing the spirit of wellness and mindfulness that The Mirror Lied stands for.

The Mirror Lied isn't just another wellness guide - it's an intimate reflection on self-worth, balance, and embracing who we truly are. With honesty and emotional depth, Inshaa encourages readers to pause, listen to their bodies, and rediscover joy in the everyday.

Inshaa Arora is a wellness advocate and lifestyle expert dedicated to changing the conversation around fitness, food, and self-care. Her philosophy centers on self-awareness, balance, and living joyfully. The Mirror Lied marks her debut as an author - a heartfelt exploration of authenticity, courage, and self-love.

The book and its unveiling were brought to life in partnership with Midnight Media Solutions, a leading integrated media consultancy with over three decades of experience in advertising, print, radio, television, outdoor, brand storytelling, communication strategy, and purpose-driven narratives. The firm collaborated closely with Inshaa to shape the book's narrative and audience experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)