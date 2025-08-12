VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: Inside Edge, a new-age peer mentorship platform, has been launched in India to help students make informed academic and career choices. The platform connects learners directly with verified alumni and professionals who have already navigated the paths students aspire to take, from cracking competitive exams like JEE to studying abroad, switching careers, or securing admission to leading colleges.

Also Read | Why SEO Courses Are a Must-Have for Every Digital Marketer.

Built on the belief that "You don't have to figure it all out alone", Inside Edge offers guidance drawn from lived experiences rather than generic advice. The aim is to transform a student's journey from confusion to clarity, and from uncertainty to confidence.

"Inside Edge is more than an education platform. In the age of AI & information overload, It is a movement towards peer-driven, real-world mentoring. We want students to see the road ahead through authentic stories from those who have been there," said a spokesperson for Inside Edge.

Also Read | Voter List Manipulation Allegation: ECI Can't Threaten Rahul Gandhi for Raising Voice for Fair Polls, Says Congress; Urges Withdrawal of Remarks on LoP.

India's education landscape is changing at a rapid pace. The rise of online degrees, AI-based courses, short-term certifications, and new-age curriculum options, along with growing opportunities abroad and mid-career switches, has created more choices and more confusion. Many students are left to navigate these decisions without credible support.

Inside Edge addresses this gap by offering:

* Verified, peer-reviewed mentors with proven expertise.

* One-on-one conversations through chat & Calls.

* A community where students can get firsthand feedback.

The platform plans to expand its mentor network across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities to ensure students from all backgrounds can access credible advice. Collaborations with schools, colleges, and career platforms are also in the pipeline.

As India's youth face a fast-changing global and competitive environment, Inside Edge aims to be the trusted ally that helps them make confident, well-informed choices about their future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)