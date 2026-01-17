Kohima, January 17: The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today, January 17. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will declare the results for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery from Kohima, offering a prize money of INR 1 crore for the winner of the lottery. The live draw for today's lottery will begin at 1 PM. The high-stakes draw is part of Nagaland's popular "Dear" lottery series, which sees thousands of participants vying for a life-changing top prize. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today.

It is worth noting that the live draw of the Dear Vision Saturday lottery is held at the Directorate of State Lotteries in Nagaland's Kohima. Those taking part in today's Nagaland lottery can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of January 17 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here:

While the first prize for the winner of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, the lottery also offers second, third, fourth and fifth prizes to participants. Nagaland lottery participants can check the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery online. They can also watch the live telecast of the Nagaland lottery provided above to know the results and winning ticket numbers.

Lottery participants can verify their tickets through several authorised channels. Nagaland is one of the 13 states in India, alongside others like Kerala, West Bengal, and Sikkim, where state-run lotteries are legally organised under the Lotteries Regulation Act. These events serve as a key revenue source for the state government while supporting various public welfare initiatives. The "Dear" series, which includes popular draws like Dear Vision, Dear Fame, Dear Spark, and Dear Shine, remains a staple of the region's cultural and economic landscape.

