San Francisco [US], May 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): InsideView Technologies (India) Pvt. LTD is now officially Demandbase India Private Limited. Since being acquired in 2021, the InsideView team has been working with the local government in India to officially change the company's name. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Demandbase India team, where there are plans for significant growth and new hiring.

InsideView has been known in the market for its industry-leading business-to-business (B2B) sales intelligence and data solutions. Demandbase continues to offer these solutions as part of Demandbase One, the Smarter GTM™ suite, along with account-based marketing and digital advertising solutions. This expanded solution suite is opening up more than 75 new job opportunities in Demandbase India for data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, solution architects, and data analysts, as well as others.

"It's no easy feat to merge teams after an acquisition, but from the moment InsideView was acquired by Demandbase, we've successfully operated as one," says Deepti Gelli, India head & senior director, data research at Demandbase. "Now, roughly one year after the acquisition, we've received official approval to update our name. We couldn't be happier. We're so pleased by the success we've already enjoyed as a united, global company, and are eagerly planning to bring on new team members in the near future and continue growing together."

Demandbase has achieved significant global reach in the past year with customers spanning the UK, Benelux nations, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Spain and beyond. Demandbase also continues to make great strides as a top data company, recently doubling its volume of mobile and company data and regularly receiving recognition as an industry leader.

To learn more about Demandbase, please visit https://www.demandbase.com. To view current job openings and learn more about the company's culture and benefits program, visit https://www.demandbase.com/about-us/careers/.

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.

