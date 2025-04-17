SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: INT., a global leader in digital transformation and consulting, has established its new Polish subsidiary, Indus Net Technologies Sp. z o.o., as part of its strategic expansion across Europe. This move reflects the company's commitment to delivering more localized support to its growing European customer base and signals its long-term vision for deeper regional integration.

The Polish subsidiary will serve as a nearshore delivery and support base for Central and Eastern Europe, enabling INT. to strengthen Client Collaboration, Accelerate Service Delivery, and Stay Agile amid evolving market demands. With its robust tech ecosystem and deep talent pool, Poland offers an ideal environment for INT. to drive regional innovation and scale its operations effectively.

"Establishing a presence in Poland is a pivotal step in our ongoing effort to integrate more closely with our European clients," said Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO of INT. "Europe continues to lead in digital innovation, and this expansion reflects our sincere commitment to being where our clients need us --both strategically and personally. We're excited to grow together and contribute meaningfully to the regional ecosystem."

About INT.

INT. is a full-cycle Digital Transformation Partner specializing in AI and Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, Cybersecurity, Integrated Digital Marketing, and Managed Services. By combining Deep Technical Expertise with a future-focused mindset, INT. helps organizations unlock value, drive growth, and innovate with confidence.

For more information, visit https://intglobal.com/

