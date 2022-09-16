Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The rapidly growing construction industry needs constant advancements in technology. With this unprecedented growth and a rising need for products that can fit every region's needs, INTERMAT is here in India with its first edition to exhibit a wide range of construction machinery and materials in Mumbai. The event will be held at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon from September 19-21, 2022.

India needs around 50 Trillion Rupees worth of investment in infrastructure for the development of the country. INTERMAT provides appealing opportunities for businesses with favourable valuations, a brighter scope for improvement, and more.

INTERMAT is among one of the world's top 3 construction shows where businesses can gain visibility, build networks, and encourage growth within a qualified diverse ecosystem. In this expo, industry professionals get to explore exhibits of a complete range of construction machinery and materials, establish their presence, and build a gateway for businesses in developing and high-potential regions.

Isabelle Alfano, Construction Business Unit Director, Comexposium said, "I am very proud to bring INTERMAT to India, which is a fast-growing country with strong construction challenges." She added, "Being present in India will enable INTERMAT to spread all around this region, bringing in experience from well-established construction equipment manufacturers to provide Indian professionals with strong and efficient solutions to meet their needs. We have studied the Indian market in-depth and feel it's the ripe time for the launch of INTERMAT India."

The event is expected to attract some of the industry's most prominent participants and exhibitors, including Ace, Caterpillar, Kobelcom Puzzalona, M.B.Crusher, TATA Capital, Gulf Oil, Wipro, Uniflex, and others.

The event will also hold two conferences with experts and industry leaders. There will be a conference on GST and Labour Codes in relation to the construction industry by Builders Association of India Notable speakers like Adv. K. Sribhoomi Yesaswini, Shri Prashant Ambulgekar, and CA S.S. Gupta will be addressing the conference on September 19.

Vikram Sharma, Chairman of INTERMAT India GC Committee, highlighted that the key aspects of this exposition is that it is being held in Mumbai, the hub for several large corporates, construction companies and financial institutes. Participants of INTERMAT at Mumbai will get the advantage of interacting with decision-makers directly.

He quotes, "As the Chairman of the GC, I grab the opportunity to request the industry leaders to take advantage of the exposition and spend quality time with the industry stakeholders. And not to miss, we have a great line-up at the finance conference."

Rajan Sharma, Managing Director at Interads Exhibition Pvt Ltd., remarked, "This event is going to be huge and bringing industry leaders, decision makers, and consumers all under the same roof is the need of the hour. The expo will be brimming with ideas and business partnerships and I look forward to more such editions of INTERMAT in the near future."

There will also be a finance conference that will discuss the financing opportunities for the growing infra sector. This will be covered by leaders of this industry such as Rajkiran Rai, MD from NaBFID, Sarosh Amaria MD Tata Capital Financial Services Limited, Sachin Pillai MD and CEO Hinduja Leyland Finance, Dimitrov Krishnan MD Volva Constriction Equipment (India) President (ICEMA), Prasad Patwardhan CFO, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Sandeep Singh MD TATA Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Ltd Chairman, IESC. Deepak Garg MD SANY Heavy Industry India Ltd, Praveen Singh Founder & Director Infrastructure Advisors Pvt Ltd and Ramesh Palagiri MD and CEP Writgen India Pvt. ltd. The finance conference will be held on September 20 at 11 am.

Moreover, the event will also have two exciting new launches. Puzzolana, the leading mining, and construction equipment manufacturer, is expected to launch its new range of crushers at INTERMAT 2022.

NB Equipments & Engineering PL will also launch their first-ever, made-in-India 25-meter Truck-Mounted boom, with an articulated work platform and a carrier attachment. This 25-meter truck-mounted articulated boom has begun production at NBEE's Thane facility.

INTERMAT is a trade show that is a collaboration between Comexposium, a leading European Event Organizer, and Inter Ads, an Indian trade show organizer. Among the world's top 3 construction trade shows, INTERMAT aims to give the Indian construction industry premier access to the sector.

