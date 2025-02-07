International Excellence Awards by World Book of Records London to be Held at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Dubai [UAE], February 7: The World Book of Records (WBR) London has announced that its highly anticipated 2025 International Excellence Awards will take place on February 19, 2025, at the prestigious Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. The event is set to recognize and honor exceptional achievements across various industries on a global scale.

As a leading authority in acknowledging outstanding accomplishments, WBR London boasts a network of over 100,000 record-holders spanning 50+ countries. The organization has previously hosted its prestigious ceremonies in global metropolises like London, New York, and Paris. The upcoming Dubai event marks a significant milestone, further solidifying WBR's commitment to celebrating excellence worldwide.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dr. Jitendra Matlani, President of the Middle East division of WBR London. Dr. Matlani's leadership has been pivotal in bringing this esteemed event to Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury, innovation, and global connectivity.

Shri Santosh Shukla, President of the World Book of Records London, will attend the International Excellence Awards event. The chief guest for the event will be Shri Ramdas Athawale, Central Minister, Government of India, along with prominent local Emirati dignitaries.

Dubai's reputation as a global hub for innovation and luxury makes it the ideal venue for the International Excellence Awards. The choice of Atlantis The Palm, one of the city's most iconic luxury resorts, underscores the event's grandeur and international significance.

The 2025 awards will spotlight achievements in business, education, entertainment, and social impact, recognizing individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication and success in their respective fields.

The event promises wide-ranging media coverage, offering unparalleled branding opportunities for sponsors and participants. Attendees will benefit from exclusive networking opportunities with global leaders, celebrities, and industry experts, fostering meaningful connections across diverse sectors.

The International Excellence Awards will be managed by Marquisse Events, a premier event management firm operating under the JM Global Group, founded by Dr. Jitendra Matlani. Known for their expertise in organizing high-profile international events, Marquisse Events ensures a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees.

The World Book of Records London is an internationally acclaimed organization dedicated to recognizing and documenting exceptional achievements across the globe. With a mission to inspire and celebrate excellence, WBR continues to set the benchmark for global recognition.

For further details and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Marquisse Events or visit the official website of the World Book of Records London.

