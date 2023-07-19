PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 19: In yet another feather in its cap, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of the leading hospitality institutes in the world, was felicitated with the 'Best Training Partner Award' from the Government of India's Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) on July 14 at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Apart from wearing the mantle of a leading hospitality institute of global standards, IIHM has also been at the forefront of skilling India's youth for the hospitality industry as a close partner of THSC. Affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation and the Skill India mission, THSC under the stewardship of Ms Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson, is responsible for developing and implementing skill development programmes, setting training standards, accrediting institutes, and collaborating with industry stakeholders to enhance skills in the tourism and hospitality sector.

IIHM was accorded the coveted recognition at the Annual Training Partners Meet held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on July 14, 2023. The annual meet is an important event that brings together THSC's most important partners from across India on one synergistic forum. As a crucial partner in THSC's mission, IIHM has been working hard over the last several years to skill India's youth through the setting up of hospitality skills centres across India and providing accessible, short-term courses so skills can be imparted quickly and make youth employable at the earliest for the hospitality industry.

IIHM received the 'Best Training Partner' accolade for 2022-23 in the 'Highest Trained Higher Education' category. It also received 'Special Recognition' for IIHM's strong support and commitment towards 'Skilling of Youth in Tourism & Hospitality Sector'.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the 'Best Training Partner Award' from the Government of India's Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council. At IIHM, we have always believed that nurturing talent and providing quality education in the hospitality industry is key to shaping the future of our nation. This prestigious recognition further fuels our passion and commitment to empowering aspiring professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the dynamic world of hospitality. We will continue to raise the bar and lead the way in transforming dreams into reality."

The theme of this year's Partners Meet was 'Responsible, Rebalance, and Resurge'. A range of interesting ideas and plans were discussed and synergies between partners were created. IIHM's detailed and engaging presentation on its efforts towards skilling youth in the travel and hospitality industries was highly appreciated by all the partners present.

About IIHMIIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

Abdullah Ahmed,COO, IIHM Hotel School GroupT: +91-(0)11-43204700E: Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156750/IIHM_Award.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572818/IIHM_Logo.jpg

