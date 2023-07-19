An India vs Pakistan cricket match is something that fans always look forward to watching. The archrivals do not play bilateral cricket, so the only opportunity fans have to see these two Asian giants go up against each other is either ICC or ACC events. Before they meet in the high-octane ICC World Cup 2023 match on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s teams will face each other in the Asia Cup. The venue for the continental tournament got finalized after a bit of controversy, with India refusing to go to Pakistan to compete. A hybrid model was picked for the tournament, with Sri Lanka getting to host a number of matches. Asia Cup History and Past Winners: Ahead of 2023 Edition Take A Look at Previous Champions.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, India and Pakistan are set to meet in Kandy on September 2. That’s not it! An India vs Pakistan match can be expected on September 10 in Kandy should both teams progress to the Super Four stage. The Asia Cup 2023 tournament, as per the draft schedule, will begin on August 30 in Pakistan with hosts taking on Nepal. The final of the competition will be played in Colombo on September 17. However, the draft schedule is likely to change, like it has after the hybrid model of hosting the competition was agreed upon. India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A, with co-hosts Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group B. The tournament, which would have 13 matches, would have the Super Four stage involving the top two teams from each group. According to the draft schedule, Pakistan would be in the A1 spot and India in A2, irrespective of where the two sides finish. PCB Confirms Asia Cup 2023 Schedule To Be Announced This Week.

The draft schedule also states that Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match on September 3. Two days later, Sri Lanka would face Afghanistan at this very venue. The Asia Cup this year will be played in 50-over format as a tune-up for the ICC World Cup 2023, which will begin from October 5 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).