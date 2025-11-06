VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Empowering young consumers to embrace every mood, moment, and mode of self-expression, be!MYN, available on the Myntra Beauty, is a Gen Z-first beauty brand rooted in the manifesto 'You don't owe the world a fixed look'. Powered by what's trending and formulated to perform, be!MYN is designed to let young consumers celebrate the fluidity of self-expression, free from conventional expectations. It encourages individuals to show up as they are and as they feel - soft one day, bold the next or somewhere in between.

Also Read | Anunay Sood's Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After His Sudden Death - a Look Back at His Past Engagement With Influencer Brinda Sharma and His Journey in Love and Life (View Post).

Based on the philosophy of democratizing beauty for Gen Z with premium-quality and trend-first products at accessible price-points, be!MYN is set to cater to the rising beauty aspirations of India's young, vibrant audience without compromise. Understanding the need gap in this space, Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd. (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale entity of Myntra, has enabled be!MYN to rewrite the rules of beauty, moving away from a single 'signature look' to embracing moods that shift every day, even every hour.

be!MYN is born out of this cultural shift, with a core commitment to Indian skin tones and their unique needs. This commitment is reinforced with the expertise of India's manufacturing capabilities in the beauty space to launch a home-grown brand.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' Grand Finale: THESE 7 Contestants Battle It Out for the Winner's Trophy on Mohanlal-Hosted Reality Show!.

At launch, be!MYN brings styles across 27 SKUs, spanning a versatile range of trendy yet enduring products in on-point formats, textures, and shades. The entire line is long-lasting, enriched with hydrating ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E and infused with fruit extracts, and are designed for Indian conditions, ensuring performance and style go hand-in-hand.

Hero products include:

Matte Bullet Lipstick - a smooth, long-stay formula in versatile everyday shadesLong-Stay Liquid Lipstick - lightweight comfort with bold, transfer-proof colorIntense colour, High-shine Gloss - gloss with playful shadesAll-day Kajal - smudge-proof and designed for all-day wear in Indian weather condition

The 12-hour long-stay, 8-hour hydrating lipstick and the all-day smudge-proof kajal have been developed with insights from 800 Gen Z participants, whose feedback shaped not only the formulations, ensuring comfort, hydration, and performance, but also the packaging, which mirrors global trends. The products are dermat-tested and safe-for-skin, vegan and paraben-free, backed by third-party certifications, ensuring be!Myn brings the best of both worlds - affordability with uncompromising quality.

be!MYN reflects the pulse of a generation that is seeking authenticity, emotional expression, and experimentation. It resonates with their aspiration to be confident yet effortless, playful yet sophisticated, budget-conscious yet quality-driven. With high-energy, versatile and authentic products, be!MYN gives Gen Z the freedom to be fully themselves - every day, in every mood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)