Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv has partnered with SmartCoin to offer personal loans at interest rates starting from 2 per cent per month. SmartCoin also offers flexible repayment tenures ranging from 2 to 9 months. Post approval, borrowers can access funds within 5 to 10 minutes.

SmartCoin personal loan does not come with any end-use restrictions, this means that it can be used to fund any personal or business expenses. Get started with an end-to-end digital SmartCoin personal loan application process today on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

