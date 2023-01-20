Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): As Uttar Pradesh government prepares for the Global Investors Summit 2023, Team Yogi continued to receive a positive response from investors in Ahmedabad on Friday during one-on-one meetings. The investors described UP as a 'state with enormous potential for investment'.

There was a great deal of enthusiasm among the industrialists during the business-to-government (B2G) meetings held at the Crowne Plaza in Ahmedabad, regarding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's image and his industrial policies, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The investors said that many positive developments have occurred in UP over the past five and a half years and in such a situation, along with investing in UP, they also want to contribute to making it a trillion-dollar economy.

In the B2G meetings, the veteran firm of the medical field praised the merits of the Yogi government along with agreeing to invest.

More than 30 investors attended one-to-one business meetings, the statement added. The team was headed by Cabinet Minister AK Sharma, while fellow Cabinet member Jitin Prasada and Minister of State JPS Rathore were also present.

Jinal Mehta, managing director, Torrent Group, praised the robust infrastructure of UP. The company is already working in the electricity and gas sectors in 16 districts of UP and now wants to invest in the pharma sectors. For this, an MoU was signed with an investment proposal of Rs 25,000 crore, the statement said.

Mehta said, "The work done by the Yogi government in the last five and a half years to make UP crime free, create solid infrastructure, expressway, airport or road connectivity is commendable. He wants to invest more and more because of this."

Amit Gosia, corporate head of medical device manufacturing giant Meril Group, said the state advanced significantly in the health care sector under the leadership of CM Yogi. "We are witnessing this growth and are now ready to be a part of it. CM Yogi himself has conveyed this message that our investment is safe in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He said, "In light of this, we made the decision to establish a medical device park close to Jewar Airport to produce equipment for orthopaedic, diagnostic, and cardiovascular surgery in Uttar Pradesh. This is a very good opportunity for us. In this regard, we will discuss with our expert team and prepare a further strategy to start the project soon."

Viranchi Shah, national president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, expressed confidence in UP's capabilities to establish India as the leading nation in the pharmaceutical industry. He said, "We are keen to set up our unit in UP. The investors are really pleased with the facilities and reliefs that the government has chosen to offer.

Rajiv Gandhi, founder, CEO and MD, Hester Biosciences, lauded Uttar Pradesh for its infrastructure, sizeable market, and easy manpower availability. His company manufactures animal vaccines on a large scale in Gujarat. He also expressed his desire to set up a plant for animal health products, natural products, and formulations saying there are a lot of advantages in the state. (ANI)

