Telugu star Allu Arjun, who swayed the nation with his Pushpa: The Rise, is working tirelessly to put together the sequel for his blockbuster 2021 hit, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Currently, the team of Pushpa: The Rise is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot. In these 10 days, the makers will round up quite a few sequences including a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is currently donning long hair for this sequence. Pushpa 2: Shooting Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Commence From August, Film To Release In 2023 – Reports