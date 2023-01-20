Telugu star Allu Arjun, who swayed the nation with his Pushpa: The Rise, is working tirelessly to put together the sequel for his blockbuster 2021 hit, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Currently, the team of Pushpa: The Rise is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot. In these 10 days, the makers will round up quite a few sequences including a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is currently donning long hair for this sequence. Pushpa 2: Shooting Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Commence From August, Film To Release In 2023 – Reports.
A fan club of Allu Arjun shared a still from the sets which shows Allu being showered with flower petals and he greets his fans through the sunroof of his car. The Pushpa franchise has cultivated a rock-solid fanbase given its thoroughly entertaining storytelling, superhit songs like "Oo Antava", Allu Arjun's power-packed dialogues and a terrific performance from Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa The Rule: Fans Are Concerned About Update on Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa Sequel.
Arrival Of Allu Arjun In Vizag:
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair and also Fahadh Faasil. The film will soon enter the post-production stage.
