Ottawa [Canada], May 10 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he had excellent interaction with members of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and Canada India Foundation in Toronto on Monday (local time).

The minister also said, "With India working on various fronts to expand its economy, invited them to help take India-Canada ties on a faster growth trajectory."

In Ottawa, Piyush Goyal was addressing the business community during a dinner hosted by Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export, Small Business and Economic Development, and the minister himself.

Goyal held meetings with CEOs of key Canadian companies, a Round Table of Indian and Canadian CEOs, interaction with Canadian and Indian companies based in Canada and a Financial Sector Round table, among others, in Toronto. The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral trade and investment relations.

The minister tweeted, "Partners in Growth! Addressed the CEOs Roundtable in Toronto & invited Captains of Industry to invest in India's resilient growth story."

During his address in Ottawa, the minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: "What we are offering is a stable environment with a decisive leadership, a popular leadership. A leadership which not only is popular in the country, even internationally recognised as a leader who is contributing significantly to face the challenges of the world, is committed to making the world a safer place to live in, a better place to live in."

Speaking on the lines of G20 Presidency, the minister said, "And our G20 Presidency reflects his vision when he says One Earth, One Family, One Future."

He added, "And I remember when we were finalising the theme, we were struggling with various thoughts and ideas. But he brought out that India was always traditionally own to consider the world as one family. In Sanskrit, we call it Vasudeva Kutumbakam."

Piyush Goyal's Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, tweeted on Tuesday (local time): "The success of the Canada- India relationship is rooted within the close collaboration and hard work of Indian and Canadian businesses."

The minister also tweeted on Tuesday (local time) that he visited the Kanishka Memorial of the innocent lives lost in the terror attack in 1985: "Started my Toronto visit by paying tribute to the victims of the ghastly terror attack on @AirIndiaIn. AI 182 where 329 innocent lives were lost in 1985. Also, interacted with some of the families of the victims at the Kanishka Memorial."

In another tweet, the minister also mentioned about his interaction with CAs: "It was wonderful to interact with Chartered Accountants (CAs) at the Toronto Chapter of ICAI. Urged them to leverage their expertise & network to further boost India-Canada trade relations."

On Tuesday (local time), Piyush Goyal also inaugurated the India Pavilion at Salon International de l'alimentation Canada (SIAL Canada), which is one of North America's largest food innovation trade shows. He tweeted, "Delighted to inaugurate the India Pavilion at @SIALCANADA, one of the largest food innovation trade shows in North America. Proud to see over 100 Indian entities showcasing the multifaceted aspects of India's dynamic F-B (food and beverages) sector on the global stage."

On Tuesday (local time), the minister mentioned in a tweet about meeting David McKay, President and CEO of Royal Bank of Canada: "It was a pleasure to meet Mr. David McKay, President & CEO of @RBC. Discussed opportunities to scale up trade and investment between India & Canada."

The Union minister is on a two-day visit to Toronto (May 9-10) during which he is scheduled to attend various engagements to promote trade and investment.

The minister is accompanied by a delegation of Indian CEOs led by industry body FICCI.

Piyush Goyal along with Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Government of Canada, had co-chaired the discussions for the sixth India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) on Monday (local time) in Ottawa. MDTI is a bilateral mechanism which provides institutional mechanism to discuss a broad spectrum of trade and investment related issues and cooperation areas. The Dialogue will focus on various themes including strengthening the Bilateral Trade Relationship between India and Canada, Investment Promotion and Cooperation, Green Transition - including Critical Minerals discussion and new areas of cooperation such as promoting B2B engagements. (ANI)

