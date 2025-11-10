PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10: IPS Academy celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and joy. Established in 1994 with just four courses, the institution has since grown into Central India's largest educational hub, offering over 78 programs across various disciplines. Today, over 10,000 students are pursuing higher education in diverse fields at the academy. Thousands of its alumni are successfully employed in India and abroad or have established their own enterprises, contributing significantly to society.

The Management Institute of IPS Academy has been awarded NAAC Grade A++ accreditation, while its Engineering courses are NBA-accredited. Both institutes hold Autonomous Status and continue to advance toward academic excellence. The academy offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Architecture, Management, Engineering, Science, Commerce, Computers, Pharmacy, Law, Social Science, Hotel Management, Fashion, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Education, and Mass Communication.

To mark the occasion, an impressive cultural program was organised. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by IPS Academy President Mr. Achal Choudhary and Vice President Mr. Yogendra Jain.

On this occasion, Mr Achal Choudhary remarked that the educational seed sown 32 years ago has now grown into a magnificent banyan tree, playing a vital role in nation-building through knowledge, skills, and values.

In his address, Vice President Mr Yogendra Jain stated that IPS Academy has always been committed to providing students with quality education, opportunities, and confidence. He emphasised the institution's mission to nurture globally competitive talent in the coming years. He appreciated the efforts of teachers, staff, and students, extending his best wishes for their bright future.

