Mediawire

New Delhi [India], January 24: Following the success of Alibaug's most sought-after gated community, Avas Living, Aditya Kilachand, Founder & CEO of Avas Wellness, unveils the next chapter in redefining real estate in the region--Ananta by Avas. This new project introduces Alibaug's first-ever Racquet Club, a game-changing addition that highlights the project's focus on active living and wellness. In this exclusive interview, Kilachand shares insights into the vision behind Ananta, its role in transforming Alibaug's realty landscape, and his future plans for Avas Wellness.

Also Read | Anant Singh, Former MLA, Wanted in Connection With Firing in Mokama, Surrenders Before Barh Court in Bihar (Watch Video).

Q. Can you tell us about Avas Wellness and its journey so far?

A: Avas Wellness was born out of a vision to redefine luxury living by integrating wellness and sustainability into every aspect of the experience.Our inaugural project, Avas Living, set a new benchmark for gated communities in Alibaug, offering exceptional design, world-class wellness amenities, and seamless property management. We are grateful to have discerning residents from diverse fields--top bankers, industry leaders, and global professionals, who embody and elevate our wellness-driven ethos, solidifying Avas as a symbol of refined living.

Also Read | Mahasamund Road Accident: Infant Killed, 43 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck in Chhattisgarh; CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Grief.

Q. What sets Ananta by Avas apart from other luxury developments?

A: Ananta stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. It will house Alibaug's first-ever Racquet Club, featuring world-class facilities, including climate-controlled indoor and outdoor pickleball and padel courts, tennis courts, and even simulated golf. Additionally, the club will include a dedicated recovery center, providing cutting-edge amenities for post-sport rejuvenation. This is a first for the region and an essential part of the lifestyle we aim to foster--one that seamlessly blends activity, wellness, and luxury. Complementing the Avas Racquet Club is our upcoming state-of-the-art Wellness Center and Spa at Avas Living, which will be operational later this year. Together, they provide an unmatched ecosystem for our residents.

Q. Why did you choose to introduce a Racquet Club in Alibaug?

A: Alibaug is evolving beyond being just a weekend getaway--it's becoming a hub for full-time living and long-term investment. We saw an opportunity to cater to the growing demand for communities that offer more than just luxurious homes. Active living is a key component of wellness, and racquet sports like tennis and pickleball are becoming increasingly popular among people of all ages. By introducing Alibaug's first Racquet Club, we're not only enhancing the lifestyle of our residents but also setting a new precedent for luxury living in the region.

Q. How do you see Avas projects transforming Alibaug's real estate landscape?

A: Alibaug is at a tipping point, with improved connectivity thanks to infrastructure projects like the Atal Setu and the upcoming Rewas-Karanja Bridge. These developments have significantly boosted the region's accessibility from Mumbai, making it an attractive location for homeowners and investors alike. Avas is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, offering developments that combine timeless luxury, modern wellness, and active lifestyles. Projects like Avas Living and Ananta are redefining what it means to live in Alibaug, turning it into a destination that's equally appealing for weekend getaways and full-time residences.

Q. What is your vision for the future of Avas Wellness?

A. Our mission is to create communities that inspire people to inhabit their best selves. With Ananta, we're taking this vision a step further by creating an environment where luxury, wellness, and active living coexist seamlessly. We aim to continue innovating and setting new standards, not just in Alibaug but across India. Through thoughtfully designed spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and a focus on sustainability, Avas will remain a pioneer in creating ecosystems that nurture both the body and the soul.

With Ananta, Avas is further redefining Alibaug's luxury real estate by seamlessly blending wellness and active living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle. The introduction of the region's first Racquet Club, along with the upcoming state-of-the-art Wellness Center, enhances the community's offerings, providing world-class amenities that nurture both body and mind. Ananta sets the stage for the future of luxury living in Alibaug, establishing a new benchmark for refined, holistic living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)