New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/ATK): Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) are opposing financial systems that serve different purposes. TradFi refers to the conventional financial system, which is centralised and controlled by a few entities such as banks, governments, and financial regulators. On the other hand, DeFi, like the cat-themed crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), refers to a new system that is decentralised, based on blockchain technology, and eliminates intermediaries.

The rise of Ethereum (ETH), a blockchain platform that allows the creation of smart contracts, has made DeFi possible. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts that can automate the enforcement of terms and conditions. They are at the heart of DeFi applications that enable decentralised lending, borrowing, trading, and investing.

DeFi Over TradFi?

DeFi has several advantages over TradFi. For one, DeFi is permissionless, meaning anyone can participate without restrictions. This opens up opportunities for the unbanked and underbanked to access financial services. This provides a level of trust that is absent in the TradFi system.

However, DeFi still has some limitations preventing it from completely replacing the TradFi system. For example, DeFi applications have low transaction throughput and high fees, making them less efficient than the TradFi system.

The need for interoperability between different DeFi protocols limits their usability and liquidity. TradFi and DeFi can collaborate to create a more inclusive and efficient financial system despite their differences. One way to achieve interoperability between TradFi and DeFi is through stablecoins. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to a fiat currency or commodity, such as gold. They can transfer value between the two systems without converting to and from fiat currencies.

Big Eyes Coin Continue their Excellent DeFi

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an eco-friendly cryptocurrency that leverages the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to minimise its carbon footprint and reduce the energy consumption associated with traditional mining processes. In addition to its commitment to sustainability, Big Eyes Coin also donates 5% of its assets to ocean charities, allowing investors to support a worthy cause while investing in a cryptocurrency that aligns with their values. But that's not all - Big Eyes Coin also releases a series of exclusive NFTs featuring charming cats.

The Big Eyes NFT Sushi Crew is a must-have for cat and fish enthusiasts seeking to enhance their digital collections. Furthermore, investors gain access to upcoming events and will be among the first to learn about new product releases, positioning them as trendsetters in cryptocurrency.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin has garnered substantial investor interest, generating a staggering $33 million to date. Big Eyes Coin is poised for significant success with its unique features, philanthropic efforts, and adorable NFTs.

Investors seeking to capitalise on this opportunity should act quickly, as the presale ends on June 3rd. By using the code 'BULLRUN250', investors can also claim an exclusive 250% bonus, adding further value to their investment.

While TradFi and DeFi have different strengths and weaknesses, they can work together. Interoperability between the two systems through stablecoins and integrating smart contracts into the TradFi system are key steps toward achieving this goal.

Big Eyes Coin allows investors to invest in an eco-friendly cryptocurrency while supporting a worthy cause. Additionally, releasing exclusive NFTs and access to upcoming events provides a fun and exciting dimension to this investment opportunity.

