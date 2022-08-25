Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ISB Executive Education has announced the 5th cohort of its Digital Transformation programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations worldwide.

Taught by renowned ISB teaching faculty, the Digital Transformation programme in collaboration with Emeritus aims to make professionals adept at managing digital disruptions and staying ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital era.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 New Episode Unseen Pics & Video: Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya Finally Back Together? (Spoiler Alert).

According to a report by Deloitte India, with digital transformation making its way well into the energy and industrial sector, it is important for organisations to have a robust strategy in terms of cybersecurity for their Operational Technologies (OT) infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the importance of digital transformation, with businesses across industries and sizes realizing the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends.

Today, organisations are revamping their digital presence with innovative technologies and strategies to meet modern-day customers' demands. To achieve this objective, they are hiring trained minds. As more organisations adopt it each day, digital transformation is changing business models, value chains, communication strategies, and how people work and exchange ideas.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Digital transformation of organization today has become quintessential, and corporates are now leveraging it to expand businesses. The programme in Digital Transformation would help professionals to deep dive into digital strategy and learn how to implement it. Additionally, it will also help them understand and explore the potential impact of digital transformation on operations. The programme tends to bridge the skill gap in increasing business disruptions."

The 12 weeks Digital Transformation programme from ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-20 years. The programme curriculum is designed to enhance the skillset of professionals in line with the rapid business changes.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive Network, and become eligible to a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of professionals. Interested participants can register here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)