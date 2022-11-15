Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is the second largest market globally for Elevators and Escalators.

India's real estate business is booming with private developers changing the landscape of our urban and semi urban habitat.

Elevators form an integral part of this rapid growth. With robust infrastructure, construction activities and growth rate of 8 per cent per annum India's Elevator industry is expected to grow from the current Rs 13,500 crore to around Rs 15,000 crore by the end of 2024. The industry will also generate considerable direct and indirect employment opportunities across various tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, and also strengthen the existing industry ecosystem. The industry is also likely to attract FDI at a large scale in the years to come.

The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) has been conceptualized to bring together OEMs and component manufacturers and to showcase India as a sourcing hub. India has the manufacturing capability & prowess to compete at an international scale.

ISEE will be held from 1st to 3rd December 2022 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai. ISEE is where the elevator industry meets and promises to be a great networking platform. It is the only definitive exposition which synergistically brings together OEMs and Component manufacturers.

ISEE will bring together players of varying sizes from the large Indian Cos & MNCs to MSMEs to create an industry led event. ISEE is where the elevator industry meets Over the 3 days of there will be panel discussions and knowledge sharing sessions where-in industry leaders will share their expertise and best practices.

Commenting on the scale the Exhibition, TAK Mathews - Principal Consultant of TAK Consulting and the organiser of ISEE said, "Over 100 players from the Elevator industry are participating in this exhibition. This exhibition is an opportunity to witness the latest technology in Lifts, (Elevators) and Escalators. The event will prove to be a platform for the industry players to share best practices as well as to showcase India as a sourcing hub for Elevators and Escalators. Encouraging response from the exhibitors have compelled us to increase the expo area to 2 lakh sq. ft., so that a wide range of exhibitors could be accommodated".

International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) is being launched with the objective of ensuring a show that is an industry event which is by the industry, of the industry and for the industry. The show has received support from various trade associations such as the Council on Tall Buildings & Urban Habitat (CTBUH India), the International Association of Elevator Consultants (IAEC), Fire and Safety Association of India (FSAI) & the Elevator & Escalator Component Manufacturers' Association of India (EECMAI). There are provisions for international pavilions. Lift Institute Solutions is the education partner at ISEE. The show is also supported by TAK Consulting Pvt. Ltd. and the Elevator and Escalator Safety Trust. (EEST).

To know more about the ISEE, please visit: www.tak-expo.net.

For further information, please write to prabodh@tak-expo.net or priyanka@tak-expo.net

Source: www.consultmcg.com.

