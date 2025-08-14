PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) has set a new benchmark today by hosting the inaugural ISSO Summit and Awards 2025 at Taj Lands' End, Bandra. This historical event has brought together over 300 leaders from international curriculum schools, Olympians, National-level athletes and sports professionals to deliberate on the future of grassroots sports in India and honours excellence in school-level sports.

The conference, held in collaboration with Knowledge Partner KPMG and Event Partners Dream Set Go and Les Roches, served as a thought-leadership platform to advance the integration of sports into the Indian education system.

The day started with a powerful address by Jagdeep Singh, Director of Strategy at ISSO, who underscored the vital role schools play in establishing global standards for sports alongside academics. Olympian Kamlesh Mehta followed with an inspiring keynote on Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and ISSO's ambitious roadmap for embedding sports into the Indian education framework. His personal sporting anecdotes energised and motivated the audience.

A key highlight was the announcement that Ms. Namrata Adani, Adani Group, has joined the Advisory Board of ISSO -- a move expected to bring strategic insight, influence, and a renewed focus on elevating school sports nationwide.

During the panel discussion on the topic "Should sports be a mandatory core subject in international schools?", Abhimanyu Basu, Dean & CEO of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, highlighted how sports play a non-negotiable role and hold equal importance to academics. Ayush Periwal, CEO of Jayshree Periwal Group of Schools, emphasised the need for measurable goals in sports programs, stressing that simply building infrastructure is not enough- schools need to ensure its effective and purposeful use. The session was moderated by Vishakha Singh of Habits for Thinking.

The panel featured John Gloster(Rajasthan Royals & GoSports Foundation), Daniel D'Souza(Co-founder, Dream Set Go), and Dr. Heena Sidhu(Olympian, Pistol Shooting), withKala Anand, Director - Sports Advisory at KPMG India, moderating the discussion. Together, they examined the role of sports science, the importance of athlete mental health, and the need for structured pathways guiding young talent from school programs to elite-level competition. Highlighting that true international competitiveness starts at the school level, the panel called attention to the importance of early investment, holistic athlete development, and integrated support systems to prepare the next generation of champions.

Celebrating Excellence

The ISSO School Awards honoured institutions for their long-standing association with ISSO and their outstanding sporting performance, while exceptional student-athletes were celebrated and awarded cash prizes for representing ISSO on national and international platforms.

"After a decade of sporting excellence, we believe this is still just the beginning of a movement to give school sports the attention it truly deserves -- and ISSO stands firmly committed to that mission," said Gaurav Dixit, Director of ISSO India.

About ISSO

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is committed towards promoting sports in the International curriculum schools Pan India, cultivating a culture of athletic excellence and providing a competitive platform for young talent to excel at national and global levels.

