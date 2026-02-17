BusinessWire India

Melbourne [Australia]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services provider, has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters and Digital & AI Engineering Hub in Melbourne, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Australia and the region.

The new facility was officially inaugurated by Mr Paul Hamer MP, State Member for Box Hill and Parliamentary Secretary for Jobs, Victorian Legislative Assembly, alongside Mr. S. Sivakumar, Group Head - Agri & IT, ITC Limited and Vice Chairman, ITC Infotech. The Melbourne hub will serve as the company's regional headquarters and flagship hub for digital and AI-led engineering interventions.

ITC Infotech's Digital & AI engineering Hub in Melbourne will enable enterprises to accelerate transformation through capabilities spanning product & digital engineering, cloud, data & AI and platform-based solutions across consumer-packaged goods, retail, manufacturing, banking and financial services, and other enterprise sectors.

A strong focus area will be agri-business innovation, in alignment with Victoria's $20+ billion agri economy and Australia's leadership in agriculture. ITC Infotech brings deep expertise across the agricultural value chain, with proven delivery of large-scale platforms for farmer engagement and AI-driven sourcing intelligence.

Australia is a priority market for ITC Infotech, and the Melbourne headquarters will increase customer proximity, foster co-creation with clients and strengthen cross-border collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Melbourne operations are expected to expand steadily, with plans to hire approximately 150 skilled professionals over the next three years, supporting local job creation and the development of advanced digital, AI, and agri-tech capabilities in Victoria.

Commenting on the launch, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Danny Pearson, said: "The Melbourne Asia-Pacific headquarters will serve as ITC Infotech's Digital & AI Engineering Hub for the region, with a clear focus on agriculture and sustainability. The facility will create up to 150 high-skilled technology jobs over the next three years and deliver digital engineering, data, AI, and cloud services to Australian enterprises. It will act as a collaboration platform for our customers and partners and use ITC Infotech's large-scale agri and sustainability platforms to co-create, validate, and scale solutions for climate-smart and sustainable agriculture."

"Establishing our Asia-Pacific headquarters and Digital & AI Engineering Hub in Melbourne reflects our long-term commitment to Australia and the region. We believe that there are significant opportunities to partner with Australian enterprises as they advance their digital, sustainability, and growth agendas. With APAC operations being led from Melbourne, ITC Infotech is well-positioned to further elevate our customer-centric approach and accelerate innovation and impact for clients across the region," said Manas Chakraborty, CEO, ITC Infotech.

