New Delhi [India], November 24: The final schedule of offbeet Studios Malayalam production, kishore (kantara fame) 'Vadakkan,' produced by Jaideep Singh and Bhavya Nidhi Sharma has been successfully completed. The film is made in five languages and is set to hit theaters pan India. Sajeed A is at the directorial helm of this visually stunning and sound-driven supernatural thriller, which draws its inspiration from Dravidian legends.The film is written by Unni R. Kishore and Shruthy Menon take on the lead roles in the film. 'Vadakkan' also boasts an ensemble crew, including Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty, Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, and National Award winner Bijibal. With such an exceptional cast and crew, 'Vadakkan' is highly anticipated by audiences.

'Vadakkan' promises to deliver a spine-chilling and immersive cinematic experience, uniquely blending supernatural elements with a thrilling narrative. The film takes audiences on a fun thrilling yet terrifying ride through produced by its carefully curated crew, who have meticulously crafted the movie's visuals and soundscapes.

Academy Award winning sound designer, Resul Pookutty lends his expertise in creating an enchanting soundscape that will captivate and immerse viewers into the world of 'Vadakkan.' Complementing the sound design is the soul-stirring music composed by Bijibal, known for his exceptional contributions to the Malayalam film industry.The film's soundtrack, with lyrics crafted by the renowned lyricist Shellee (Udta Punjab and Manmarziyan), Rapper MC Couper, and State Award winning lyricist Hari Narayanan, adds a unique and unexpected dimension to the storytelling.

Directed by Sajeed A, 'Vadakkan' features an exceptional cast led by Kishore and Shruthy Menon, whose performances are poised to captivate audiences. The film's cinematography, skillfully overseen by the talented Director of Photography, Keiko Nakahara, ensures a visual journey into the mystical realms of Dravidian legends. The film benefits from the extraordinary talent of Keiko Nakahara, a renowned Japanese cinematographer whose expertise in capturing mesmerizing visuals adds another layer of brilliance to 'Vadakkan.' After working on celebrated movies like Mary Kom and Shakuntala Devi, Keiko has used inimitable imagery, including challenging infra-red lighting. This innovative approach, a first in India, aims to create challenging and realistic spooky scenes, elevating the film's visual impact to new heights

Taking audiences on a visual journey, the movie was shot in diverse locations, including Kerala, Finland (capturing the essence of winter), and concluding in Mumbai. This geographical spread contributes to the film's rich and immersive cinematography.

With the completion of the movie's shooting, the anticipation for 'Vadakkan' has reached an all-time high. Audiences can look forward to a fun and scary cinematic experience when the film graces theaters. Vadakkan will be that pulsating supernatural experience that audience can experience in theaters.

