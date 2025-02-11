IV-Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd: Disrupting the Electronics & Manufacturing Industry with over Rs360 Crore Valuation in Just 8 Months

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: IV-Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd, a rapidly emerging powerhouse in the electronics and manufacturing industry, has achieved an extraordinary milestone--securing a valuation of over Rs360 crores within just seven months of its launch. The company is aggressively expanding its global manufacturing capabilities, with state-of-the-art facilities being established in Gurugram, Manesar, Vietnam, and China.

Founded by Ishaan Bhaskar, a dynamic entrepreneur known for his leadership in advertising, media, environmental solutions, and electronics, IV-Tech Electronics aims to set new benchmarks in contract manufacturing, lithium-based generators, EV motors and vehicle chassis, and LED screen assembling. Driven by a vision of technological excellence, efficiency, and sustainability, the company is poised to revolutionize multiple industries.

Expanding Across Four Strategic Verticals

IV-Tech Electronics has structured its operations across four high-impact verticals, each playing a critical role in shaping the future of electronics, energy, and mobility.

1. Contract Manufacturing: Driving Scalable & Efficient Production

The demand for high-quality, precision-based electronics manufacturing is at an all-time high. IV-Tech Electronics is entering this space with a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing division, enabling businesses to outsource production with greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and cutting-edge technology.

By integrating advanced automation, AI-driven quality control, and smart logistics, IV-Tech Electronics aims to become a trusted partner for global brands in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and industrial automation. The company's manufacturing plants in India, Vietnam, and China will serve both domestic and international markets, offering scalability and flexibility to meet growing demands.

2. Lithium-Based Generators: Powering a Greener Future

As industries and households shift toward renewable and sustainable energy solutions, IV-Tech Electronics is developing next-generation lithium-based generators that offer enhanced efficiency, longer battery life, and lower carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel-based power sources.

These generators will serve multiple sectors, including commercial establishments, residential backup power, defense, telecom towers, and disaster relief operations. With the global energy crisis and climate concerns accelerating the need for clean power solutions, IV-Tech's lithium generators are set to make a significant impact on sustainable energy adoption.

3. Highly Efficient EV Motors & Vehicle Chassis: Revolutionizing Mobility

With governments worldwide pushing for faster EV adoption, IV-Tech Electronics is focusing on cutting-edge EV motors and chassis systems that enhance vehicle efficiency, durability, and overall performance.

The company is developing first-in-class, highly efficient EV motors that reduce energy consumption while improving torque and speed control. The vehicle chassis division is designed to provide lightweight, high-strength structures that improve safety and efficiency for EV manufacturers.

IV-Tech's EV motor and chassis solutions will cater to a wide range of applications, from electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers to passenger cars and commercial electric vehicles. By integrating the latest advancements in battery management systems (BMS) and regenerative braking, the company aims to create next-generation mobility solutions that bridge the gap between performance and sustainability.

4. LED Screen Assembling Unit: Shaping the Future of Display Technology

The global demand for high-quality LED screens has skyrocketed in recent years, driven by advancements in consumer electronics, digital signage, automotive displays, and smart home technology. IV-Tech Electronics' LED screen assembling unit is equipped with cutting-edge production technology to manufacture ultra-high-resolution, energy-efficient displays.

This division will serve industries such as television and entertainment, smart home appliances, commercial advertising, and corporate display solutions, ensuring that IV-Tech stays at the forefront of display innovation.

The Visionary Leadership of Ishaan Bhaskar

At the helm of IV-Tech Electronics is Ishaan Bhaskar, a serial entrepreneur and industry leader with a proven track record of success across diverse sectors. His expertise in advertising, media, environmental solutions, and electronics has allowed him to develop a strategic, cross-industry approach to business growth.

Ishaan's entrepreneurial journey has been defined by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact. By launching IV-Tech Electronics, he aims to bring disruptive, game-changing solutions to the electronics and manufacturing landscape, focusing on both cutting-edge technology and environmentally responsible practices.

"IV-Tech Electronics is more than just a business--it's a movement towards a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable future. Our goal is to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, and energy solutions while ensuring our operations align with the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility," said Ishaan Bhaskar, Founder & CEO of IV-Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd.

Global Expansion & Future Growth Plans

With manufacturing units set up in India, Vietnam, and China, IV-Tech Electronics is positioning itself as a global player in the electronics and manufacturing sector.

As it continues its meteoric rise, IV-Tech remains dedicated to excellence, innovation, and a vision for a greener, more technologically advanced future.

