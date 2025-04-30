Iware Supplychain Services Limited announces its IPO of Rs28.56 lakh equity shares, aiming to raise Rs27.13 crore with listing on the SME platform of NSE.

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: Iware Supplychain Services Limited (ISSL) has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on April 28, 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs 27.13 Cr with shares to be listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME PLATFORM OF NSE).

Also Read | Ashok Khemka Retires: 'Upright' IAS Officer Who Saw 57 Transfers to Superannuate Today.

The issue is Rs28,56,000 Lakhs equity Shares at a face value of Rs 10 each at issue Price Rs 95/-.

IWARE SUPPLYCHAIN SERVICES LIMITED

Also Read | Dailyhunt, Josh Parent VerSe Innovation Gets Clean Audit Opinion From Deloitte for FY24 Financials.

Incorporated in 2018, iWare Supply Chain Services Limited is pan-India integrated logistics company providing a wide range of services including warehousing (with third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent operations), transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services, and rental income.

The company offers services in multiple states, including Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliable service delivery. The company offers logistics support and solutions through its extensive network and integrated services across India.

Key Highlights:

Total Issue Size - 28.56 Lakhs equity shares of Face value Rs 10 each

* FIXED PRICE ISSUE OF Rs 27.13 Cr* Issue Price- Rs 95 Per Share* Min Lot Size - Retail -1200 Equity Shares, HNI -2400 Equity Shares

As of January 2025, iWare's fleet has grown from 15 vehicles in the financial year 2022 to a fleet of 47 vehicles, comprising 15 units of 22-feet open-body trucks and the remaining 32-feet containers.

iWare's extensive network supports FMCG, Sanitaryware, Auto-components Engineering goods.

Equity Share Allocation

Total Issue Size (Fresh Issue, no OFS): 28,56,000 Lakhs equity shares (Aggregating up to Rs Rs. 27.13 cr)

Objects of the Issue:

The Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

1. Funding the capital expenditure requirement for the construction of new industrial shed.2. To Meet Working Capital Requirements3. General Corporate Purposes

GetFive Advisors Private Limited is the lead manager to the issue of Iware Supplychain Services Limited, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for this issue is Smc Global Securities Ltd.

Financial Performance:

On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscals, the company has posted a total income/net profit :.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)