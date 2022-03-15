Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jade Global, a premier Advisory, Software Services and IT Outsourcing company, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Jade Global. Over 92 percent of employees whole-heartedly attested to Jade Global being a Great Place to Work.

"This certification is a testament to our commitment to build a great company," said Jade Global Founder and CEO, Karan Yaramada. "Our number one belief is that our strength comes from our people. We respect everyone and embrace our differences. We are inclusive, unbiased and empower each other to achieve our highest potential. We are most successful as a team. I am proud of my team and their commitment and passion to make a difference and stand out."

In today's demanding workplace, employees are constantly being asked to change, improve and learn new skills. With the regular implementation of best practices, Jade Global has been able to establish its culture of trust, transparency, innovation, and fun into its work environment. The certification is a true recognition of that culture.

