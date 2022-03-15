Holi is all about playing with the colours and water. It is one of the most exciting and playful festivals in India. People greet each other by putting colours on their faces. Many people also organise big events like rain dance parties etc wherein people soak in colours and then the water which causes further damage to your skin and hair. As you gear up for Holi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few hair care tips that you must keep in mind to keep your hair healthy and shining even after the festival. Holi 2022 Food Recipes: From Gujiya To Malpua, Five Mouth-Watering Delicacies That Will Add A Burst Of Flavours To Your Celebration (Watch Videos).

1. Oil Massage

Oiling helps prevent colour from penetrating into the hair. You can use coconut oil or olive oil to massage your scalp thoroughly. This will help create a protective layer for your hair.

2. Brush Your Hair

Before washing your hair after playing with colours, comb your hair. This will help you get rid of colours and avoid the colour getting into the roots while washing.

3. Hair Mask

Your hair needs extra care and nourishment posts Holi. Two to three days after Holi, apply a hair mask containing egg, yogurt, lemon, and amla. You can also get back the moisture in your hair by opting for a hair spa.

4. Chop The Split Ends

Split ends already make the hair very dry and the Holi colours would be an add-on to damage your hair. Therefore, it is best to cut off your split ends before Holi so as to protect your hair from further damage.

5. Cover Your Hair

The best way to keep your hair safe during Holi is to keep your hair covered. You can use a cap or a scarf and wrap it up in a unique style that will add to your style while protecting your hair from the damage caused by Holi colours.

Holi is a very fun-filled festival of colours. People play with all types of colours and generally forget to take small steps that can help them prevent damage caused to their hair by the chemicals present in those colours. Enjoy Holi 2022 with your favourite colours but don’t forget to take care of your hair with the above-mentioned tips. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

