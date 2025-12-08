Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Conducts Winter Relief Drive Across Braj and Pratapgarh Benefiting Over 45,000 Individuals

New Delhi [India], December 8: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), under the loving guidance and leadership of its Presidents, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, has carried out a large winter distribution initiative between October to November 2025, bringing comfort, warmth, and dignity to more than 45,000 individuals including children, widows, sadhus, villagers, and Braj residents.

These heartfelt seva activities, held across Bhakti Mandir, Shri Kripalu Dham (Pratapgarh), Prem Mandir, Jagadguru Kripalu Dham (Vrindavan), and Kirti Mandir, Rangeeli Mahal (Barsana), reflect the compassion-filled teachings of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who inspired serving every soul with affection and without any discrimination.

Winter distribution drive details:

On 12 October 2025, nearly 2,000 individuals living around Shri Kripalu Dham received home essentials, warm clothing, and food items.

On 19 October 2025, an additional 1,300 residents of Vrindavan were provided warm clothing and food items as part of the ongoing initiative.

On 8 November, 2,000 girl students of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE) at Bhakti Bhawan received warm jackets, blankets, and bicycles. This initiative aimed to empower young girls with dignity, safety, and renewed motivation to continue their education.

On 9 November, more than 7,000 children from schools across Pratapgarh received jackets, blankets, socks, caps, and snacks.

On 13 November, a large-scale distribution benefiting 8,500 individuals was organized, providing blankets, shawls, utensils, and essential household items. The event was marked by emotional moments and heartfelt appreciation from the recipients.

Beginning 17 November, 5,000 sadhus and Braj residents were provided comprehensive winter kits, including clothing, bedding, mosquito nets, and daily-use essentials, at Prem Mandir. Many sadhus expressed deep emotion, joyfully chanting "Radhe Radhe" and "Kripaluji Maharaj Ki Jai!" during the distribution.

On 18 November, a distribution for 4,000 widows was held at Prem Mandir, where each recipient received a carefully prepared kit containing warm clothing, utensils, blankets, and essential household items. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and heartfelt blessings.

On 20 November, at Kirti Mandir in Barsana, 3,000 sadhus and Braj residents received essential winter necessities.

On 21 November, 2,000 widows and Braj residents received warm clothing, essential supplies, and freshly prepared food boxes at Rangeeli Mahal.

On 22 November, 6,000 children were provided jackets, blankets, socks, and caps at Kirti Mandir, Rangeeli Mahal, Barsana, filling the sacred premises with joy and laughter.

On 24 November, the month-long winter relief initiative concluded with the distribution of warm winter kits to 5,000 children at Prem Mandir, Jagadguru Kripalu Dham.

In total, 45,800 individuals received winter essentials through these compassionate, well-organized initiatives.

A Legacy of Compassion & Service

Across every distribution site, the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji personally met beneficiaries, handed out items themselves, and ensured that each person felt dignity, care, and love.

These initiatives uphold the eternal message of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

"Serve every soul as if you are serving God."

Thousands of sadhaks worked day and night to pack bags, fold blankets, prepare food boxes, and organize the distributions with devotion, embodying selfless seva inspired by Badi Didi, H.H. Sushri Dr. VishakhaTripathi Ji.

JKP's Commitment to Uplifting Humanity

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat continues to expand its seva across Braj, Pratapgarh, and beyond, through hospitals, education for girls, daily meal programs, and large-scale charitable initiatives. These winter drives stand as a powerful reminder that warmth is not only given through clothing but also through love, compassion, and the grace of Guru Kripa.

Yearly Summary of JKP Philanthropic Impact for 2025

In addition to the extensive October-November winter relief initiatives described above, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's total charitable distributions for the year 2025 exceeded 103,000 individuals, as seen across all seva activities recorded throughout the year. These include distributions to children, widows, sadhus, villagers, and underprivileged residents across Pratapgarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana.

Medical Camps Organized in 2025

Alongside these distribution initiatives, numerous medical camps were organized throughout the year at the Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalayas (JKC). These included heart camps, orthopedic camps, women's health camps, eye camps, dental camps, and several others. These medical camps have provided free examinations, consultations, treatments, and diagnostics to thousands of patients, greatly benefiting rural communities with limited access to healthcare.

JKC Hospitals: Serving Over Half a Million Patients a Year

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat runs three full-scale charitable hospitals:

Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Mangarh (Pratapgarh)

Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Vrindavan

Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Barsana

Together, these hospitals treat approximately 1,800 patients every single day, offering medicines, diagnostics, consultations, and medical care, free of cost.

This adds up to well over 500,000 patients every year, making JKP one of the largest free rural healthcare providers in the region.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE) - Kunda

JKPE was founded by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj and continues to provide high-quality education to thousands of girls each year. Since its inception, more than 60,000 girls have received a valuable and transformative education through this initiative.

Inspired by the Vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj

All these philanthropic activities, whether winter relief, food distributions, education support, free education, or free healthcare, are inspired by the divine teachings and compassionate vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who dedicated His life to uplifting humanity through love, service, and divine wisdom.

His mission continues today through the tireless leadership of the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat:

H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji

H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji

They personally oversee and guide every initiative, ensuring that the values of kindness, dignity, selflessness, and devotion remain at the heart of all JKP seva.

Information of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat

Visit www.jkpgives.org.in to learn more.

For Media - email us at info@jkp.org.in

