Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University) states that applications for the School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences are open. Admissions are for the batch of April 2023.

SAHS offers top allied health science courses including:

* M.Sc in Clinical embryology

* MSc Clinical Psychology

* M.Sc. Cancer Biology

* MSc Neuropsychology

* M.Sc Cellular and Molecular Oncology

* M.Sc Medical Lab Technology

* MSc Stem Cell Technology

* MSc Food Nutrition and Dietetics

* B.Sc Psychology

* BSc Cardiac Technology

* B.Sc. Optometry

* BSc Virology and Immunology

* Bachelors of Physiotherapy (BPT)

* B.Sc Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology

Just to name a few.

School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences is an integral part of the Jain Group that centralises on teaching and training medical professionals. They offer a curriculum that amalgamates academics, research, hands-on practical exposure, and several opportunities for co-curricular activities.

Located in Bangalore, Institute of Allied Health Sciences provides students with ample opportunities to learn in-depth about the healthcare industry. Jain (Deemed-to-be University) through SAHS envisions to help impart essential knowledge and acquaint budding medical professionals to the best paramedical courses utilising evolving technology.

In a creative and collaborative environment, the courses provided by Jain University are those which are not typically offered in India. The curriculum is set with regard to the latest developing information, which makes it on par with top universities across the globe.

The students are motivated to explore boundaries of medical diagnostics and treatment, which trains them for their careers while encouraging them into research and development of the field itself.

To perfectly aid them to secure their desired role in the industry, SAHS under Jain University offers medical students a variety of allied healthcare courses. Each of them is designed with precision to suit the career paths. For budding physiotherapists, they offer the Physiotherapy course, for a radiologist, there is Nuclear Medicine Technology, and for those who dream of guiding others' nutrition, they offer clinical Nutrition and Dietetics. Their B.Sc Psychology course trains minds to effectively diagnose and treat mental illness post PG degree.

To enhance your skills, SAHS also offers Master courses in Clinical Embryology, Clinical Psychology, Cellular & Molecular Oncology, Cancer Biology, and many more specialisations suited to provide the necessary knowledge and skills for the profession chosen.

With 20+ courses being offered to secure your future, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) bags excellent placement provisions. Aikya Fertility & Research Centre being one of the leading names in the industrial partners with Jain University, they give placement assistance. Students confidently get placed in renowned and top hospitals in Bangalore, Karnataka. Clinics like Apollo, Aster, Oasis, Cloud Nine, Nova Fertility and many more. Timely workshops and training are provided to the students to ace their placements and get selected in healthcare institutions from all across the country.

Jain University is classified as one of top universities in India, which gives prominence to entrepreneurship, research, sports and primarily academics. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum. Students from all over the globe sharpen their minds through the educational as well as creative means provided by the college.

They are one of the leading universities of Bangalore that engage their students intellectually along with practically, shaping them to succeed. Jain Group of Institutions strive to inspire innovative thinking, hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce to Humanities.

Within this range, SAHS is an intrinsic institute that is now accepting Paramedical admissions. Reach out to their official website https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in for further details, and enroll yourself for a bright and successful medical career.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

