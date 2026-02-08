Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh's Kotkhai region have expressed growing concern over the Government of India's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) with various countries, fearing a threat to domestic orchards and farmers' livelihoods.

A block-level meeting of the Himachal Apple Growers Association (HAGA) was held on Sunday at Khaneti in Kotkhai, with participation from a large number of apple growers from surrounding villages. The meeting was led by local committee member Rakesh Mehta and presided over by state committee member Sanjay Chauhan.

Also Read | RSS Celebrates 100 Years: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Celebs Laud Mohan Bhagwat's Address at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Centenary Year Event in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

They resolved to join the nationwide strike on February 12 and prepare for the HAGA Kotkhai conference on February 23.

Addressing the gathering, Chauhan said farmers and orchardists are facing a deepening crisis due to land dispossession, rising input costs and what he termed "anti-farmer policies."

Also Read | Farmers Protests on February 12 Against India-US Trade Deal: Everything You Need To Know.

He expressed serious apprehensions over the Centre's push for FTAs, stating that such agreements expose domestic apple growers to cheaper imports and threaten their livelihoods.

He further criticised the proposed new Seed Bill, cuts in MGNREGA allocations, the smart meter scheme and the reduction in budgetary support for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), alleging these measures were against the interests of farmers and horticulturists.

Chauhan stressed that intensifying organised resistance against these policies was essential and said the nationwide strike and protests scheduled for February 12 form a crucial part of this struggle.

The meeting unanimously decided that apple growers from the Kotkhai area would actively participate in the nationwide strike and protest to be held at Rohru on February 12. It was also resolved to make extensive preparations to ensure the success of the proposed Kotkhai conference of the association, scheduled to be held at Khaneti on February 23.

Participants also resolved to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and mobilise more orchardists for the ongoing movement and the upcoming conference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)