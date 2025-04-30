VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: A brand's success is defined by vision, consistency, and the power to transform--qualities that both Vitero Tiles and its partnership with Janhvi Kapoor embody. Vitero's journey of becoming a leading tile producer in India has established its reputation through accuracy, technological superiority, and unwavering quality.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel To Share Inspirational Stories and Cricket Insights.

With a state-of-the-art production unit of one million square feet in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the company continues to raise the bar in tile production. Today, as it looks ahead, the partnership with Janhvi Kapoor is not just an endorsement; it is a celebration of common values: strength, elegance, and enduring appeal.

A Legacy of Innovation and ExcellenceVitero Tiles, backed by over 33 years of experience, has become a name to reckon with in the Indian tile industry. It all started with one core belief-providing the best of international quality and innovation to Indian homes and business establishments. What was once a dream has now evolved into a business powered by new-age technology and the effectiveness of the process.

Also Read | Meta AI APP: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform Launches Stand-Alone AI App With Image Tools, Discover Feed and More To Take On OpenAI ChatGPT, Gemini AI.

Vitero's secret to success is its ultra-modern production facility, equipped with two high-capacity gas-fired kilns for improved toughness, a state-of-the-art nano-polishing factory for uniformity on the surface, and a capacity of 30,000+ square meters daily for tiles.

Vitero produces around 60% of its raw materials, like clay and feldspar, internally; this testifies to the brand's commitment to quality. This not only delivers high-quality products but also ensures consistency in product finish batch after batch after batch.

Janhvi Kapoor: A Natural Fit for Vitero's VisionThe choice to sign Janhvi Kapoor as a brand ambassador was not merely a celebrity draw. It was a well-thought-out choice, one based on the convergence of the brand's philosophy and the celebrity's personality. Janhvi Kapoor represents modernity, freshness, style, and luxury, qualities Vitero Tiles echo - combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless looks.

As an actor, Janhvi's journey mirrors Vitero's growth story. Hailing from a family with a rich heritage, both have created their own niche through perseverance and determination.

This is a union that is not only about style and glamour but is also about substance, poise, and global outlook. Janhvi Kapoor and Vitero embody enduring elegance, power, and contemporary sophistication.

Establishing New Standards in Tile ProductionVitero adheres to the highest international standards. Each tile produced by Vitero is subject to various quality checks to ensure high-quality products that deliver unmatched strength, durability, precision, and finish.

The company follows the Statistical Process Control (SPC) method, which guarantees that every stage of production maintains the highest standards of quality. This has won Vitero various certifications, which include ISO 9001:2015--Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015--Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018--Occupational Health & Safety Management System.

All these certifications are a testimony to Vitero's commitment to delivering tiles that not only look great but are structurally of superior quality as well.

An Expansive Range Designed for Every Space

Conventional or contemporary, Vitero offers a wide variety of tiles for every setting. The double-charged vitrified tiles provide high-end flooring with enhanced toughness, while the glazed vitrified tiles (GVT) provide the ideal combination of toughness and beauty. The exquisite finishes of Vitero wall tiles add a dash of panache to every space, be it home or office. With its wide distribution network, Vitero has become the go-to brand for homeowners, interior designers, and architects across the country.

Looking Ahead: Pushing Boundaries with Every Tile

Tile production is not just about producing what's trending; it's about creating new trends. Vitero, with its manufacturing, R&D, and design capabilities, continues to lead the way through technological innovations based on optimizing the production process, design innovations based on worldwide architectural trends, and introducing new quality control processes to ensure every tile maintains high standards.

Vitero's passion to innovate and lead the game has put them in the league of leaders in the tile industry.

A Partnership That Exudes Strength and Sophistication

Vitero's never-ending quest for innovation and excellence is strongly embodied by its brand ambassador, Janhvi Kapoor. Her young, energetic, and modern personality resonates with Vitero. Brand's collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor is not just a mere marketing partnership. It's a statement of intent, a sign to the market and industry about Vitero's vision. With a legacy of quality, creativity, and design excellence, Vitero keeps transforming spaces that become landmarks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)