New Delhi [India], August 7: LifeCare Group, led by the visionary Jayesh Saini, is proud to announce its remarkable achievements in expanding healthcare services across East Africa. With LifeCare hospitals already established in five major parts of Kenya (Bungoma, Eldoret, Kikuyu, Meru, and Migori), Saini's passion drives him to lay the foundation for 10 additional hospitals in different regions of Africa. This ambitious endeavor aims to increase the total bed capacity to over 2,600 by 2024. Moreover, LifeCare Group has advanced plans to establish hospitals in other Eastern African nations, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Gabon and Republic of Congo.

These hospitals will be equipped with super specialty clinics such as Cardiology, Orthopaedic, Oncology, Nephrology, Radiology, and more. The combined bed capacity of LifeCare hospitals across the region will exceed 4,100 beds by 2027. Notably, the regional hospitals will feature state-of-the art facilities, including Intensive Care Units (ICU), High Dependency Units (HDU), and modular theaters, ensuring safety, precision, and efficiency for the operating teams. Additionally, each country will have 10 specialized and centralized diagnostic centers in the presence of LifeCare Hospitals. As part of this expansion, LifeCare Group plans to establish a network of 30 outpatient medical centers in each country, replicating its successful business model of providing quality and affordable healthcare across East Africa.

LifeCare Group's achievements position it as one of the largest hospitals and healthcare providers in Eastern and Central Africa, second only to healthcare chains in South Africa. Mr. Saini's dedication to addressing the pressing challenges in Kenya's healthcare sector, including the scarcity of skilled medical experts, is evident. He firmly believes that by emphasizing training programs and capacity building, the sector can be reinforced to meet the healthcare needs of the population.

Over the past two decades, Saini has fortified the foundation of his companies through his knowledge and investments. Bliss Healthcare, his brainchild, stands as Kenya's largest network of outpatient medical centers and has earned the trust and support of the Kenyan public through its exceptional performance. In 2017, LifeCare Hospitals were established to address the inpatient care needs of Kenyans. Today, the chain of multi-specialty hospitals offers primary and secondary care, multifunctional clinics, surgical services, critical care units, child care, advanced diagnostic facilities, and more.

Driven by a vision to revolutionize the healthcare sector and uplift communities across Africa, LifeCare Group has extensive plans for the future. In Kenya, the group aims to commission an advanced nursing training institute in 2024 and establish two additional hospitals, including a 500- bed tertiary care center. The group has also made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure across East Africa, with projects including a 250-bed hospital under construction in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, a 100-bed hospital in Rwanda, an IVF and diagnostic center in the Republic of the Congo, as well as a 150-bed and a 200-bed hospital in Gabon. These developments are expected to create

employment opportunities for over 10,000 staff members across these countries, contributing to the promotion of preventive healthcare.

Saini emphasizes the importance of efficient operations, digitalization, and responsible resource utilization in the success of healthcare investments. Recognizing the potential of IT in accelerating the Universal Health Coverage Agenda, LifeCare Group actively aligns its technology to stay competitive in the market. The company has directly employed over 4,000 Kenyans and has had a positive impact on the country's economy so far.

Jayesh Saini draws inspiration from his father, Dr Umesh Saini, an esteemed entrepreneur and investor with a deep interest in the medical field and a strong desire to make a difference. Dr Umesh Saini's establishment of Nairobi West Hospital in the 1980s, the first private and largest tax-paying hospital in Kenya, exemplifies his commitment to prioritize humanity above all. Today, Nairobi West Hospital, with its cutting-edge facility and 400 beds, offers top-notch medical care. Recently, the hospital achieved a groundbreaking milestone by performing the first-ever bone marrow transplant in the country.

Jayesh Saini's leadership and commitment to expanding healthcare services have been recognized globally as he receives the prestigious Global Leader Award 2023 – Global Indian of the Year 2023. This accolade acknowledges his remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector and underscores the positive impact of LifeCare Group's initiatives in East Africa and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://lchafrica.com/

