Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5: Marking 25 years of academic excellence, JECRC has once again surpassed its own benchmarks in placements, reaffirming its dominance in North India's recruitment landscape. With a thriving student community of 22,000 learners across its campuses, JECRC has become a premier destination for top recruiters seeking industry-ready talent.

As of February 20, 2025, JECRC campuses has recorded an outstanding 2,046 placements from 131 leading corporates across its campuses. The highest package stands at INR 33 LPA by Amazon, while the average package is INR 6 LPA. Notably, 876 students have secured offers exceeding INR 7 LPA, demonstrating the exceptional talent nurtured at JECRC.

This year saw an overwhelming response from global IT giants, with 748 offers extended collectively by LTI Mindtree, Accenture, and Capgemini, reflecting their continued trust in JECRC's graduates. Additionally, 825 offers have come from Fortune 500 companies, further cementing the university's reputation as a top hiring destination.

JECRC's emphasis on emerging technologies is evident, with 46% of placements in roles such as Data Analyst, R&D Engineer, Associate Software Engineer, Senior Analyst, Cloud Engineer, Cybersecurity Analyst, and Product Developer. Startups have also shown great confidence in JECRC's talent, contributing 30% of total offers, with 500+ opportunities from fast-growing start- ups like Blinkit, Zomato, WatchGuard, Blue Altair, and Catalog etc.

Beyond engineering, 923 offers are from programs including MBA, BBA, Hotel Management, Design, B.Com, Sciences, and BJMC--have secured placements with prestigious organizations. Major recruiters include AU Bank, Burger Farm, ITC, HDFC AMC, Tata AIG, IndiaMart, Bajaj Capital, PhonePe, Novotel, Oberoi, and MakeUrHome, among others.

JECRC's Innovation Ecosystem: A Key Driver of Placements

JECRC's remarkable placement success is driven by its dynamic innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The JECRC Incubation Centre (JIC) has fostered 150+ startups, secured substantial funding, and empowered students with entrepreneurial expertise that enhances their employability. Recruiters actively seek JECRC graduates who have gained hands-on experience through startup projects, patent filings, and industry-focused innovations. Likewise, JU Makerspace provides cutting- edge learning opportunities in AI, robotics, IoT, and 3D prototyping, ensuring students develop practical, job-ready skills. Participation in national hackathons, coding challenges, and real-world problem-solving initiatives further strengthens their competitive edge in recruitment.

Thriving Coding Culture: Securing Top IT & Software Placements

JECRC's dedicated coding ecosystem prepares students for competitive software development and IT placements.

* Regular hackathons, boot camps, and coding marathons enhance problem-solving skills.* Strong presence on global platforms like Codeforces, LeetCode, and Google Kick Start.* Coding clubs, GitHub campus programs, and CodeChef chapters ensure practical exposure, helping students secure roles in top tech firms like Amazon, HPE, Flipkart, and Verizon.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Empowering Students for Success

JECRC's placement success is further strengthened by its world-class infrastructure, designed to provide a seamless learning and innovation experience.

Advanced Computer Centre

* This advanced Computer Centre is specializing in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software engineering.* Features high-performance computing systems and virtual simulation tools for hands-on training.* Regular industry workshops and research projects, ensuring students gain practical expertise in high- demand skills.

J-Library: A Digital & Physical Knowledge Powerhouse

* Houses 50,000+ books, journals, and research papers across disciplines. * Access to global research databases and e-learning resources.* Tech-enabled learning spaces with digital archives, e-pods, and collaborative study areas.

A Dedicated Team Powering JECRC's Placement Success

Behind these phenomenal placement numbers is an exceptionally dedicated team of 17 professionals from the Training & Placement Cell. Their relentless efforts, strong industry collaborations, and strategic training programs ensure that JECRC students continue to break records and achieve remarkable career milestones year after year.

With over 2,000 placements for three consecutive years, JECRC stands undisputed as North India's top institution for recruitment, career development, and future-ready education.

