New Delhi [India], December 5: JEE Mains is one of the most competitive exams for aspirants in India for engineering. For cracking this exam, deep knowledge of the syllabus is necessary. Let's break down the JEE Mains 2025 syllabus under Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The JEE Mains syllabus is based on the NCERT syllabus for classes 11 and 12. However, the concepts need to be grasped deeper, and a wide variety of problems must be practised in order to score well in the examination.

JEE Mains 2025 Syllabus - Subjectwise Breakups

JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2025

Physics is conceptually driven and requires both theoretical and numerical solution approaches.

Here's a topic-wise break-up:

* Physical World and Measurement: Units, dimensions, error analysis

* Kinematics: Motion in a straight line and plane

* Laws of Motion: Newton's laws, friction

* Work, Energy, and Power: Conservation laws

* Gravitation: Kepler's laws, gravitational potential energy

* Thermodynamics: First and second laws, thermal expansion

* Properties of Bulk Matter: Elasticity and Fluid Mechanics

* Kinetic Theory of Gases: Oscillations and Waves

* Electrostatics: Charges, electric field, potential

* Current Electricity: Ohm's law, resistance, circuits

* Magnetic Effects of Current: Biot-Savart law, Ampere's law, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

* Optics: Reflection, refraction, wave optics

* Modern Physics: Atomic structure, photoelectric effect

JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus 2025

Chemistry is divided into three categories: Physical, Organic, and Inorganic. Not one but two of the three actually necessitate a balance of theory and memorisation.

Students can find the JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus for the upcoming JEE Mains exam.

Physical Chemistry

* Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

* Structure of Atom

* Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

* Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

* States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

* Thermodynamics

* Equilibrium

* Redox Reactions

* Electrochemistry

* Chemical Kinetics

* Surface Chemistry

* Solutions

Inorganic Chemistry

* s-Block Elements

* p-Block Elements

* d- and f-Block Elements

* Coordination Compounds

* Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

* Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers

* Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids

* Amines

* Biomolecules

* Polymers

* Chemistry in Everyday Life

Organic Chemistry

* Hydrocarbons

* Environmental Chemistry

* Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

* Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

* Organic Compounds Containing Halogens

* Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

* Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

* Biomolecules

JEE Main Mathematics Syllabus 2025

Mathematics is measurable when the hidden rules are learned and followed well. Here's a topic-wise break-up for JEE Main Maths Syllabus:

Sets, Relations, and Functions

* Sets and their representation

* Relations, types of relations, equivalence relations

* Functions, one-one, onto functions

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

* Complex numbers in Cartesian form

* Quadratic equations and their roots

Matrices and Determinants

* Types of matrices, operations

* Determinants and their properties

Calculus

* Limits, continuity, and differentiability

* Applications of derivatives

* Definite and indefinite integrals, area under curves

Coordinate Geometry

* Straight lines, circles, and conic sections

Statistics and Probability

* Measures of central tendency

* Probability distributions

Study Strategy for JEE Main 2025

* Understand the syllabus and Weightage: List down complete JEE Mains 2025 syllabus and mark topics with high weightage. Plan your preparation strategy accordingly.

* Regular Practice: Regular practice of previous years' papers, sample papers and Mock tests should be done.

* Review Often: Take summary notes, just in case.

Conclusion

Achieving success in the JEE Mains 2025 exam is a certainty through planning, consistent effort and achievement. After mastering the JEE Main Maths syllabus, having excellent performance in Physics, and having clarity of thoughts in Chemistry, you'd be sure to achieve your dream score.

